Stomach cancer

Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
AACR: Merck, Kelun’s Anti-TROP2 ADC Shows Early Promise in Gastric Cancer
Merck and Kelun-Biotech’s antibody-drug conjugate achieved a 22% objective response rate and 80.5% disease control rate in heavily pretreated patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
April 10, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
BeiGene’s Tevimbra Wins First US Approval Following Tough Regulatory Path
After several delays, BeiGene on Thursday finally secured the FDA’s approval for its PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
March 15, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Daiichi Sankyo Drops $1B to Boost ADC Manufacturing Capacity at German Site
With the investment in the plant, Daiichi Sankyo is looking to create new laboratories for its antibody-drug conjugates used to develop and manufacture therapies for breast, lung and stomach cancers.
February 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
ALX Oncology to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Share Topline Data Results From ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer
July 31, 2024
1 min read