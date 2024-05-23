Stomach cancer
Merck and Kelun-Biotech’s antibody-drug conjugate achieved a 22% objective response rate and 80.5% disease control rate in heavily pretreated patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
After several delays, BeiGene on Thursday finally secured the FDA’s approval for its PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
With the investment in the plant, Daiichi Sankyo is looking to create new laboratories for its antibody-drug conjugates used to develop and manufacture therapies for breast, lung and stomach cancers.
