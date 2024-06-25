SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A group of businessmen discussing financial reports
Earnings
Argenx’s Strong Q2 Sales Reinvigorate Clinical Plans for Vyvgart
The company’s FcRn inhibitor Vyvgart grew 17% quarter-over-quarter, reigniting confidence it will hit its ambitious goals despite a string of clinical setbacks in recent months.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of autoimmune disease/iS
Drug Development
Immunovant Shifts Focus to Other FcRn Inhibitor, Gives Rival Vyvgart Breathing Room
The Roivant spinout is shifting its attention away from batoclimab to anti-FcRn candidate IMVT-1402, which will target autoimmune disorders, while allowing argenx’s Myasthenia Gravis drug Vyvgart to maintain its lead position for now.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration showing a downward graph tr
Drug Development
Argenx Nixes Efgartigimod’s Development in Pemphigus After Phase III Flop
Argenx’s subcutaneous Fc receptor blocker efgartigimod was unable to induce a significantly higher rate of complete remission than placebo in the skin autoimmune disease. The company’s stock plummeted in response to the news.
December 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Red line graph showing a downward trend/
Drug Development
Argenx’s Vyvgart Fails to Hit Primary, Secondary Endpoints in Phase III Trial
The Dutch biotech’s stock dropped about 10% Tuesday morning after the company reported that its injectable Vyvgart Hytrulo missed the primary and secondary endpoints in an immune thrombocytopenia study.
November 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: FTC sign above a doorway/iStock, Evgenia
Business
Week in Review: FTC Gets Tougher on Mergers, AAIC Data Dump, and J&J’s Q2 Beat
The Federal Trade Commission released new draft guidelines for assessing mergers, while an Alzheimer’s conference yielded promising data and J&J kicked off Q2 earnings season with a sound beat.
July 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Photo of an argenx building/argenx
Drug Development
Argenx Raises $1.1B in Global Stock Offering Following Positive Phase II Data
The Netherlands-based immunology company said Wednesday it brought in $1.1 billion by selling more than two million shares in the U.S. and Europe.
July 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Vyvgart Hytrulo Bottle/argenx
FDA
FDA Approves First Subcutaneous Injectable for Muscle-Weakening Disease
Argenx’s Vyvgart will now be available in the U.S. as a more convenient subcutaneous formulation 18 months after its first approval.
June 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Argenx, Aldeyra, Intercept and Sarepta
The FDA has four target action dates this week, including ones for Argenx’s subcutaneous efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis and Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
June 15, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
argenx Reports Half Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Second Quarter Business Update
July 25, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
argenx to Report Half Year 2024 Financial Results and Second Quarter Business Update on July 25, 2024
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
argenx and Zai Lab Announce Approval of Efgartigimod Alfa Injection (Subcutaneous Injection) for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in China
July 16, 2024
 · 
9 min read
argenx to Present at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
argenx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
argenx announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - May 07, 2024
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
argenx to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
argenx to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on May 9, 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
argenx Data Highlight Evidence that VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo Drive Transformative Outcomes for Patients with Debilitating Autoimmune Disease
April 16, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Drug Development
argenx Advances Clinical Development of Efgartigimod in Primary Sjogren’s Disease
March 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
