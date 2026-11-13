Windward nets $175M IPO, bringing 2026 biotech debuts to 35

Windward Bio is circling up $175 million in initial public offering funds, money that will push its lead program forward in asthma and another chronic lung disease.

The antibody-focused biotech’s expected gross proceeds account for nearly 10.3 million shares sold at $17 per share, according to a Thursday night release. The Swiss startup—which debuted on the Nasdaq Friday—is also giving underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5 million more shares at the IPO price.

At the same time, the biotech has generated $50 million from a private placement by Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V., a subsidiary of global pharma Sanofi. The Parisian pharma’s venture arm also participated in Windward’s $165 million series B crossover round in May.

Including the private placement, Windward will collect $225 million.

The biotech estimated that it will need up to $227.5 million to complete three trials for monoclonal anti-TSLP antibody WIN378, including potential regulatory and manufacturing activities. The asset is currently being studied in a Phase 2/3 trial for asthma and a Phase 2 trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with plans for a confirmatory asthma trial expected to start in the first half of 2027. The study will evaluate WIN378’s potential as a twice-yearly treatment.

Windward’s IPO is the latest in this year’s flurry of biotech debuts, bringing the total to 35 for 2026 thus far, according to BioSpace’s count. This includes Parabilis Medicines’ $670 million summer IPO—the largest public debut in biotech history.

So far, proceeds and exits have both surpassed yearly IPO totals from 2022 through 2025. In 2025, only eight biotechs went public for the whole year, according to BioSpace’s historical data.