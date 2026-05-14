Fosun Pharma and AriBio Sign Exclusive Global Option Agreement for AR1001 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

SHANGHAI and SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 May, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) and AriBio Co., Ltd. ("AriBio"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today jointly announced the signing of an exclusive global option agreement for the development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of AR1001, an innovative drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The transaction adopts an "option fee plus license payment" structure. Fosun Pharma will pay AriBio a US$60 million option fee and retains the right to decide whether to exercise the option within the agreed exercise period. Upon exercise of the option, Fosun Pharma will pay up to US$180 million in upfront and regulatory milestone payments. Sales milestone payments will be triggered when annual net sales of the licensed product reach at least US$2.5 billion.

AR1001 is a best-in-class, once-daily oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor with disease-modifying potential being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is currently being evaluated in POLARIS-AD (NCT05531526), a global Phase 3 clinical trial for early AD. The trial has enrolled more than 1,500 patients across the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and other countries and regions. Enrollment was completed in 2025, and top-line results are anticipated in 2026. AR1001 has demonstrated therapeutic effects through multiple mechanisms, including neuroprotection, inhibition of tau phosphorylation, suppression of inflammatory responses, and improvement of cerebral blood flow. Preclinical and clinical data to date indicate a favorable safety profile, blood-brain barrier penetration, and potential therapeutic benefit in patients with early AD, ranging from mild cognitive impairment to mild dementia.

This agreement further deepens and expands the successful prior collaboration, under which Fosun Pharma secured rights to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize AR1001 in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao as well as in ten designated ASEAN countries. With today's agreement, the partnership is extended to global markets, including major regions such as the United States, Europe and Japan. Going forward, both parties will leverage Fosun Pharma's established capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization to accelerate the global launch of AR1001.

"This global partnership with Fosun Pharma represents a transformational milestone in our mission to bring innovative treatments to Alzheimer's disease patients and families worldwide, one of the most pressing unmet medical needs of our time" said Jai Jun Choung, PhD, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AriBio. "For more than a decade, AriBio has remained deeply committed to the global effort to develop effective and accessible treatments for AD with our belief to address multiple underlying disease mechanisms. Fosun Pharma's proven global capabilities and shared commitment to tackling AD make them an ideal partner to advance AR1001. We look forward to working closely together to accelerate toward commercial launch and furthering our broader strategic collaboration."

"Alzheimer's disease is one of the world's most pressing medical challenges," said Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International. "For more than three decades, Fosun has remained deeply committed to healthcare, focusing on urgent unmet clinical needs through sustained investment in innovation and global development. We are dedicated to accelerating patient access to breakthrough therapies worldwide. Our global partnership with AriBio marks a significant step in Fosun's international strategy in innovative medicines, and reflects our long-term commitment to addressing major diseases by integrating global resources to improve the health and well-being of families around the world."

"As one of the core challenges in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, Alzheimer's disease research and drug development urgently require new breakthroughs." said Chen Yuqing, Chairman of Fosun Pharma. "Fosun Pharma's deeper global collaboration with AriBio represents a strong alliance in both R&D and commercialization, which will help accelerate the global clinical development and market launch of AR1001, an innovative oral therapy for AD. If the results of the Phase III clinical trial further validate its efficacy and safety, AR1001 has the potential to become a groundbreaking treatment for AD, offering patients a new therapeutic option."

About AriBio Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, AriBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South Korea, with offices in the United States for global clinical development, CMC, and regulatory affairs. The company is focused on the development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. AriBio's lead product, AR1001, also known as mirodenafil, is a best-in-class, disease-modifying, once-daily oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor currently being studied in the global Phase 3 POLARIS-AD clinical trial for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. AriBio continues to advance its promising products and expand strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group. With the mission of Better Health for Families Worldwide, we focus on developing innovative medicines, medical technologies and diagnostics as well as delivering healthcare services. Through our business partner Sinopharm Group, we have also established pharmaceutical distribution network, built a comprehensive pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Fosun Pharma is dedicated to innovation and globalization. The company has established a global R&D innovation system targeting at unmet medical needs. Our strategic focus is on key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, and selected cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma has consolidated its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), small molecules and cell therapy. Additionally, we also actively advance cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids. These efforts have strengthened our early-stage innovative portfolios and accelerated the transformation of scientific discoveries to drug development. Our innovative products are now available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, including major markets across China, the United States, Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, guided by the strategy of "Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization, and AI Embracement", Fosun Pharma remains committed to its core values: Care for life, Continuous innovation, Pursuit of excellence and Sustainable partnership. We strive to become a leading global healthcare innovation integrator, ensuring that the benefits of medical innovation reach more patients worldwide, and contribute to safeguarding human health.

For more information about the Group, please visit the company website: https://www.fosunpharma.com/en/

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