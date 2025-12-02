SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Roche Is Back in Alzheimer’s as Latest Antibody Clears Amyloid Plaques

December 2, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

Trontinemab lowered amyloid levels below the threshold of positivity in 92% of treated patients.

More than nine in 10 patients treated with Roche’s next-generation Alzheimer’s disease antibody trontinemab tested negative for amyloid plaques in a mid-stage study, marking a return to the neurodegenerative disease for the Swiss pharma after years away to recalibrate.

In the ongoing Phase I/II Brainshuttle AD study, 92% of patients treated with trontinemab achieved amyloid levels below 24-centiloid, a key disease threshold used to determine the presence of amyloid plaques on a PET scan. A biomarker analysis also indicated that trontinemab has a potential effect on the accumulation of tau protein in the brain. These data were presented Monday at the 2025 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) meeting, according to Roche’s presentation shared with BioSpace.

Aside from efficacy, Brainshuttle AD also looked at the safety of trontinemab and found that amyloid-related imaging abnormalities indicative of swelling or bleeding in the brain remained under 5%. This is a key safety issue that has been observed in patients taking approved Alzheimer’s medicines Leqembi, by Eisai and Biogen, and Kisunla by Eli Lilly.

The Brainshuttle AD study is ongoing, with a primary completion date of June 30, 2030. But on the back of the interim findings, Roche is already charting the late-stage development of trontinemab. In July, the pharma announced plans to launch the Phase III TRONTIER 1 and 2 studies this year.

At CTAD, Roche provided more insight into the design of these two late-stage studies, which are “identical” trials that will focus on patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Primarily, TRONTIER 1 and 2 will look at the clinical benefit of trontinemab in improving dementia severity. The studies aim to enroll around 1,600 patients across 18 countries.

TRONTIER 1 and 2 will also look at other “outcomes relevant to people with” Alzheimer’s disease, Roche said, pointing to measures of mental health and independence. The pharma is also planning to run the Phase III PrevenTRON trial in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease.

Trontinemab is a monoclonal antibody designed to target amyloid-beta, designed with Roche’s proprietary Brainshuttle technology, with the goal of improving permeability across the blood-brain barrier.

Trontinemab represents a major comeback for Roche in the Alzheimer’s disease space, after multiple key candidates failed several years ago. Roche’s monoclonal antibody crenezumab failed in mid-2019, unable to demonstrate significant clinical benefit in patients with early-stage disease in two Phase III studies.

Then, in November 2022, Roche’s follow-up candidate gantenerumab likewise delivered back-to-back late-stage disappointments, forcing the industry to reassess the amyloid approach to Alzheimer’s. Roche was forced to bow out as Biogen, Eisai and Lilly ushered their candidates to the market.

Alzheimer’s disease Neurodegenerative disease
Roche
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AI robot holding biopharma-related items in hands
Artificial intelligence
FDA Rolls Out Agentic Models in Bid to ‘Modernize’ Regulatory Workflows
December 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Handshake of diplomats of Great Britain and United States, concept of agreement, cooperation. Flat vector stock illustration. Flags of countries on black background. Meeting of politicians
Drug pricing
UK Agrees To Boost Drug Spending by 25% To Avoid US Pharma Tariffs
December 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Insulin syringe pens wrapped in dollar bills on a blue background. Pharmaceutical monopolists raise drug prices. Top view with copy space
Drug Delivery
Lilly Cuts Zepbound Prices, Again, When Buying Through DTC Program
December 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A piggy bank crammed with $100 bills on a background of American cash
Series B
Novartis-Backed Protego Eyes Pivotal Amyloidosis Study With $130M Series B
December 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac