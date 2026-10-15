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The decisions behind scientific progress

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, presented by Cytiva, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions at Cytiva. In this episode, we explore how biopharma’s real bottleneck isn’t too little data—it’s too little confidence in the decisions that drive development, manufacturing and commercialization.

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In this episode of Denatured, presented by Cytiva, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions at Cytiva. In this episode, we discuss how biopharma has long invested in more data and visibility, yet many programs still face delays and scale-up surprises. The real challenge isn’t information overload—it’s building confidence in the decisions that steer scientific progress from development through commercialization.

This episode is presented in partnership with Cytiva.

Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guest
Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions, Cytiva

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

BioSpace Insights Denatured Podcasts Clinical research Manufacturing CDMO Partnered Collaboration Commercialization
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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