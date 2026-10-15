The decisions behind scientific progress

In this episode of Denatured, presented by Cytiva, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions at Cytiva. In this episode, we explore how biopharma’s real bottleneck isn’t too little data—it’s too little confidence in the decisions that drive development, manufacturing and commercialization.
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In this episode of Denatured, presented by Cytiva, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions at Cytiva. In this episode, we discuss how biopharma has long invested in more data and visibility, yet many programs still face delays and scale-up surprises. The real challenge isn’t information overload—it’s building confidence in the decisions that steer scientific progress from development through commercialization.
This episode is presented in partnership with Cytiva.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guest
Nicolas Pivet, VP & GM, Manufacturing & Digital Solutions, Cytiva
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.