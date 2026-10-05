Zenflow Secures $52M Series D Financing and Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership with Cook Medical

Series D proceeds to support commercialization of the Zenflow Spring® System for Men with Enlarged Prostate

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenflow, Inc., developer of the Zenflow Spring® System, announced the close of an oversubscribed $52 million Series D financing round. The round was led by Cook Medical, with participation from new investor ClavystBio, as well as existing investors Invus Opportunities, F-Prime, Medtech Venture Partners, and others. The round was further supported with venture debt financing from HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Trinity Capital. Proceeds from this financing will accelerate the company’s commercial launch following PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Zenflow Spring® System, achieved in December 2025.

The Zenflow Spring is the first and only product to offer simple, in-office treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), with sizing options and full reversibility if desired. For the more than 30 million U.S. men living with BPH (also known as an enlarged prostate) Spring treatment opens a new category of treatment called first-line interventional therapy (FIT), giving physicians a device-based option they can offer instead of drug therapy thanks to the long-term durability and safety advantages, including no post-procedure catheter, and preservation of sexual function.

In addition to the financing, Zenflow announced it has entered into an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Cook Medical, a leading medical device company with a proven track record in urology.

“Combining Cook’s commercial expertise with Zenflow’s operational strength is a powerful alliance that will meaningfully accelerate the launch of Spring treatment into the market,” said Andrew Cleeland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenflow. “This financing and the distribution partnership strengthen Zenflow’s position as a leader among BPH technologies.”

Distribution Partnership with Cook Medical

The distribution agreement brings together Zenflow's operational and clinical expertise and Cook Medical's established commercial presence in urology, creating a powerful partnership that expands patient access to this novel BPH therapy.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Zenflow,” said DJ Sirota, Senior Vice President of Cook’s MedSurg Division. “The Zenflow Spring System provides meaningful advancement in care to BPH patients by combining this new first-line option with reversibility. The flexible cystoscope, multiple implant sizes, and integrated positioning balloon all provide an important competitive advantage in the BPH FIT category. We are excited to partner with Zenflow to bring this technology to urologists and their patients nationwide.”

Shreya Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Zenflow, said, “Cook Medical’s deep relationships within urology and proven commercialization capabilities make them the ideal partner to help bring the benefits of the Zenflow Spring to patients across the country. We are thrilled to close this round of financing, demonstrate our commercial potential, and help physicians treat many more patients.”

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Found in the male reproductive system, the prostate is a small gland that helps make semen and surrounds the tube that carries urine out of the body called the urethra. As men get older, the prostate can grow larger, which is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate. This growth can press on the urethra, making it harder to urinate and leading to symptoms that disrupt quality of life, including difficulty starting or fully emptying the bladder, a weak or interrupted stream, increased frequency and urgency, nighttime urination, and discomfort. An estimated 32 million men over the age of 60 in the United States and 79 million men worldwide live with BPH.1 More than 50% of men are impacted by BPH symptoms by age 50, 70% of men by age 70, and 90% of men by age 80.2

About Zenflow

Zenflow is a medical device company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's flagship product, the Zenflow Spring System, is designed to provide durable symptom relief through a minimally invasive approach that preserves future treatment options and supports physician workflow efficiency. For more information, visit www.zenflow.com , and follow Zenflow on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates.

1. Ye, Z., Wang, J., Xiao, Y. et al. Global burden of benign prostatic hyperplasia in males aged 60–90 years from 1990 to 2019: results from the global burden of disease study 2019. BMC Urol 24, 193 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12894-024-01582-w https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12894-024-01582-w#citeas

2. Roehrborn CG. Benign prostatic hyperplasia: an overview. Rev Urol. 2005;7 Suppl 9(Suppl 9):S3-S14. PMID: 16985902; PMCID: PMC1477638. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1477638/#B1



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