Voiant, an industry-leading clinical trial imaging solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AMRA Medical, a global leader in validated quantitative MRI biomarkers for body composition analysis. The collaboration addresses the growing demand for advanced imaging biomarkers in obesity and metabolic disease clinical research.

As obesity drug development moves beyond traditional measures of weight loss, pharmaceutical sponsors increasingly need to understand how treatments affect fat distribution, muscle composition, and overall metabolic health. Through this partnership, AMRA’s quantitative MRI biomarkers provide pharmaceutical sponsors deeper insights into treatment-related changes, supporting more informed clinical development decisions. Combined with Voiant’s specialized clinical trial imaging expertise, sponsors gain a comprehensive solution to evaluate therapeutic impact throughout the trial life cycle.

AMRA’s quantitative MRI biomarkers will be seamlessly integrated into Voiant Hub, Voiant’s AI-powered imaging platform. The partnership enables a unified workflow from image acquisition through quantitative analysis and reporting, streamlining access to body composition imaging endpoints without added operational complexity.

Building on Voiant’s recent expansion into obesity and metabolic disease research, Voiant’s imaging CRO solutions are designed to eliminate fragmentation through an endpoint-driven approach that brings together advanced quantitative biomarkers, multimodality imaging capabilities, scientific expertise, and regulatory-ready infrastructure within a centralized clinical trial framework.

Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, Chief Executive Officer at AMRA, stated:

“The future of obesity drug development requires a more complete understanding of how treatments affect fat and muscle, not just body weight. By combining AMRA’s advanced body composition biomarkers with Voiant’s clinical trial imaging capabilities, we are helping sponsors generate more meaningful evidence, better understand treatment response, and explore opportunities to differentiate emerging therapies.”

AMRA’s quantitative MRI technology delivers objective, standardized measurements of visceral and subcutaneous adipose tissue, liver fat, muscle volume, and muscle fat infiltration. These biomarkers provide insights beyond body weight and BMI, helping researchers characterize the quality of weight loss, assess changes in fat and muscle, and better understand treatment response. Additionally, AMRA’s unique Muscle and Body Fat Z-Scores enable a deeper level of understanding and personalization that traditional metrics or direct imaging biomarkers simply cannot achieve.

Together, Voiant and AMRA will expand access to advanced imaging biomarkers, enabling pharmaceutical sponsors to gain a more comprehensive understanding of treatment effects and explore therapeutic differentiation across obesity, MASH, diabetes, and other cardiometabolic development programs.

Jim Primerano, Chief Executive Officer at Voiant, commented:

“Obesity and metabolic disease research is rapidly evolving, creating demand for more sophisticated ways to understand treatment effects beyond traditional weight-based measures. Our partnership with AMRA strengthens Voiant’s ability to deliver advanced body composition endpoints within the integrated imaging, scientific, and operational framework sponsors already rely on. Together, we’re helping bring the next generation of obesity endpoints into clinical development.”

Learn more about how Voiant and AMRA are supporting sponsors to move beyond BMI through quantitative body composition biomarkers, advanced imaging endpoints, and clinically meaningful measures of treatment response here: https://www.voiantclinical.com/resources/downloads/obesity-metabolic-disease-imaging-capabilities/

About Voiant

Voiant is the industry leading clinical trial imaging solutions provider with unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise — providing biopharmaceutical companies the shortest path to the highest quality imaging endpoint data. Voiant Hub is our built for purpose AI-powered platform, enabling us to manage the entire clinical imaging process while providing site management, as well as full transparency to sponsors every step of the way from image upload, quality control, read & analysis to delivering high quality clinical endpoints with unrivaled speed and precision.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional measures of muscle and fat. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Contact

Vivian Nguyen

+1.888.963.3742

info@voiantclinical.com