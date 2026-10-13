United Therapeutics Presents New Data at the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting

A pre-specified subgroup analysis from the phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES study showed that ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), regardless of how many noninvasive low-risk criteria they met at baseline

A post-hoc analysis of the phase 3 TETON-2 study showed that nebulized treprostinil significantly reduced the risk of multiple disease progression events compared to placebo in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

Interim analyses using validated mortality risk models in the prospective PHINDER study showed that patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD), particularly those with IPF, have numerically higher mortality risk scores, supporting the need for earlier pulmonary hypertension (PH) screening in these patients

An interim analysis of the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in DeciPHer-ILD, a multicenter registry of PH-ILD patients, found that these patients exhibit poor hemodynamics, impaired functional class, and reduced exercise capacity indicative of advanced disease

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that two oral and five poster presentations will be presented across its commercial and development portfolio at the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians taking place October 18-21, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

United Therapeutics will also sponsor and host Time to Look Closer: Emerging Data and Screening Insights in PH-ILD, featuring preliminary data from PHINDER, a study designed to help develop a screening tool for PH-ILD.

“CHEST offers the opportunity to share important insights about the composition and diverse needs of patients with PAH, PH-ILD, and IPF as we strive to improve care for these progressive, life-threatening diseases,” said Franck Rahaghi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, United Therapeutics. “United Therapeutics is dedicated to improving outcomes in these disease areas by developing new treatment options and advancing research that can help lead to earlier screening and disease detection and improved understanding of treatment paradigms. A number of our presentations at this year’s CHEST meeting, as well as our ‘Time to Look Closer’ symposium, are directed toward these essential goals.”

Oral presentations

Efficacy of Inhaled Treprostinil on Multiple Disease Progression Events in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the TETON-IPF Program

Oral Presentation, Tuesday, October 20, 1:59 - 2:03 PM MST. Presented by Steven Nathan, M.D., MBBCh, FCCP.

Mortality Risk Scoring in Interstitial Lung Disease with and Without Pulmonary Hypertension Using the ILD-Gap Model: Interim Analysis from the PHINDER Study

Oral Presentation, Tuesday, October 20, 3:05 – 3:13 PM MST. Presented by Mary Beth Scholand, M.D.

Poster presentations

Ralinepag Treatment Effects Across Noninvasive Low-Risk Profiles: Results from ADVANCE OUTCOMES

Poster Presentation, Poster #3222 Tuesday, October 20, 1:45 PM MST. Presented by Jean Elwing, M.D., FCCP.

Neighborhood-Level Social Risk and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Poster Presentation, Poster #3498, Tuesday, October 20, 1:45 PM MST. Presented by Karim El-Kersh, M.D.

Risk Stratification in Interstitial Lung Disease Associated with Pulmonary Hypertension Using the PVD-B65 Model: Interim Analysis from the PHINDER Study

Poster Presentation, Poster #3555, Tuesday, October 20, 1:45 PM MST. Presented by Parth Rali, M.D., MBBS, FCCP.

Baseline Characteristics of ILD-PH Patients Enrolled in the DeciPHer-ILD Registry: An Interim Analysis

Poster Presentation, Poster #4259, Wednesday, October 21, 10:20 AM MST. Presented by Kristin Highland, M.D.

Real-World Outcomes of Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Initiating Antifibrotic Therapy by Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Center Status

Poster Presentation, Poster #4290, Wednesday, October 21, 10:20 AM MST. Presented by Manisha Lin, PharmD.

Sponsored and hosted events

Time to Look Closer: Emerging Data and Screening Insights in PH-ILD

Tuesday, October 20 10:30 – 11:15 AM MST

The FDA has accepted United Therapeutics’ New Drug Application for ralinepag to treat PAH and its supplemental New Drug Application for nebulized treprostinil to treat IPF. Ralinepag has not been approved for use in any indication by the FDA and remains investigational for PAH. Nebulized treprostinil remains investigational for IPF.

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build. Visit us at www.unither.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others: our efforts to improve patient care for patients with PAH, PH-ILD, and IPF; our efforts to develop new treatment options and advance research that can help lead to earlier screening and disease detection and improved understanding of treatment paradigms; and our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of October 12, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Inquiries

https://ir.unither.com/contact-ir

Media Inquiries

communications@unither.com