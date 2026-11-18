United Therapeutics Corporation
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The litigation alleges the regulator allowed its competitor Liquidia to skirt FDA precedents by amending an already pending NDA to add a PH-ILD indication instead of filing a new application.
Tyvaso DPI marks the first approval of a dry powder inhaler for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
New research indicates the heart that David Bennet received was infected with porcine cytomegalovirus, a virus that can cause respiratory and pregnancy complications in pigs.
Xenotransplantation company United Therapeutics Corporation is making significant headway in using genetically modified animal organs as a replacement for failing organs in humans.
This program limits the prices drug manufacturers can charge for therapies sold to specific healthcare facilities, including public hospitals and community health centers.
Both MannKind and United Therapeutics entered into a global and exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Tyvaso DPI.
United claims Liquidia and a former employee misappropriated its trade secrets such as regulatory submissions and detailed financial forecasts for its inhaled treprostinil.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two new treatments for multiple myeloma and pulmonary hypertension.
Female leaders in the biopharma industry may further promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace and serve as role models for young female professionals. Here is a list of 16 of the highest-paid female CEOs in biopharma.
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