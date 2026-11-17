Foundation Medicine has nine FDA-approved companion diagnostic indications for breast cancer, the most of any comprehensive genomic profiling company1

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, announced today that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FoundationOne®Liquid CDx to be used as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for WILSERDLY (giredestrant) in combination with everolimus. FoundationOne Liquid CDx is the first FDA-approved companion diagnostic to identify patients who may be eligible for WILSERDLY in combination with everolimus and is covered by Medicare for patients with advanced cancer. This approval further establishes FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a key liquid biopsy test for advanced breast cancer, providing healthcare providers with clinically relevant genomic biomarker data from a single test.

WILSERDLY is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated in combination with everolimus for the treatment of adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, whose disease has recurred during or after completion of endocrine-based adjuvant therapy, or has progressed on at least one endocrine-based regimen in the metastatic setting.

Foundation Medicine has nine FDA-approved CDx indications for breast cancer, the most of any comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) company.1 Foundation Medicine offers FDA-approved tissue- and liquid-based CGP tests and helps biopharmaceutical partners streamline clinical development, devise regulatory strategy and maximize patients’ access to novel therapies. This is supported by Foundation Medicine’s position as the global leader in approved CDx indications, with more than 100 approved CDx indications.2

ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases.3 Acquired ESR1 mutations can cause resistance to endocrine therapies, particularly in the post-cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor setting, increasing the risk of disease progression and leading to poor outcomes.3,4 In the post-CDK inhibitor setting, up to 40% of people with ER-positive, HER2-negative disease have ESR1 mutations.5,6

“Breast cancer can mutate and become resistant to early treatments, making biomarker testing at recurrence critical,” said Vera Grossmann, interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer at Foundation Medicine. “FoundationOne Liquid CDx has the sensitivity necessary to detect ESR1, helping identify patients who may benefit the most from Genentech’s next-generation SERD combination therapy.”

“Learning their current treatment for metastatic breast cancer is no longer working causes fear and uncertainty for patients and their loved ones,” said Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, chief executive officer at Living Beyond Breast Cancer. “Given the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer patients whose cancer acquires an ESR1 mutation, we are excited to see a new therapy option and a high-quality companion diagnostic approved to help identify patients who may be a good fit for this treatment.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK® based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO® based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

Foundation Medicine and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

____________________ 1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2026 2 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2026 3 Howlader N, Altekruse SF, Li CI, et al. US incidence of breast cancer subtypes defined by joint hormone receptor and HER2 status. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2014;106(5). https://doi.org/10.1093/jnci/dju055 4 Sahin T, Rizzo A, Guven DC, Aksoy S. Post-progression treatment options after CDK4/6 inhibitors in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Cancer Treatment Rev. 2025;135:102924. doi: 10.1016/j.ctrv.2025.102924 5 Meisel JL, Pham T, Chen C, Kris A, Roose J. Real-world estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) testing patterns and results in U.S. patients with metastatic breast cancer, 2018-2024. JCO Oncol Pract. 2025;21:579. doi:10.1200/OP.2025.21.10_suppl.579 6 Chaudhary N, Chibly AM, Collier A, et al. CDK4/6i-treated HR+/HER2- breast cancer tumors show higher ESR1 mutation prevalence and more altered genomic landscape. npj Breast Cancer. 2024;10(1):15. doi: 10.1038/s41523-024-00617-7

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