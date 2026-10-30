David Soergel, MD, serves as executive vice president and chief medical officer at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, where he leads the company’s medical, clinical development and regulatory strategy. He joined Madrigal from Novartis, where he served as executive vice president and global head of cardiovascular, renal and metabolism Development, overseeing 10 late-stage programs in 2024. There, he led evidence generation strategies supporting the expansion of Entresto and advanced multiple novel therapies for cardiovascular and renal diseases to approval. He also served as development lead for the acquisitions of The Medicines Company and Chinook Therapeutics.

Prior to Novartis, Soergel held leadership roles at biotechnology companies, including senior vice president of clinical development and chief medical officer at Trevena, where he was responsible for the development of novel treatments for pain and other conditions. He began his career in early-stage clinical development and translational medicine at GlaxoSmithKline. Soergel trained in pediatrics, pediatric cardiology, and heart failure and transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.