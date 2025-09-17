Foundation Medicine, Inc.
Some experts question the value of recently issued FDA guidance that aims to address gaps in the quality of unapproved laboratory tests for cancer.
Roche’s investment is aimed at supporting the development of Freenome’s colorectal cancer detection technology.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
Guardant Health is taking Roche-owned Foundation Medicine to court over a patent dispute for their liquid biopsy technology, further heating up the rivalry between the two cancer detection companies.
With a new regulatory approval in hand for its FoundationOne Liquid CDx, Foundation Medicine said it plans for the product to be available for commercial use by Friday, Aug. 28.
This is the largest fund in the 12 years Third Rock has been in existence. The company indicates it will use the money to seed 10 to 12 life science companies.
The first project the companies aim to develop is a companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi, the only TRK inhibitor approved in the U.S. for patients with TRK fusion cancer across all solid tumors.
For its 2019 list of the top 50 most innovative companies, Fast Company selected 10 from the biotech industry that are having a significant impact on the treatment of patients. The first five are highlighted.
On August 29, Chicago-based Tempus, which focuses on data analytics for molecular and clinical data, announced it had raised $110 million in Series E financing. This brought total money raised so far to $320 million. This also gave the company a valuation of $2 billion.
