Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Foundation Medicine was founded in 2010 with a mission to bring deep molecular information to the point of care for every patient living with advanced cancer.

NEWS
Policy
FDA Pilot Program for Cancer Diagnostics Met with Skepticism
Some experts question the value of recently issued FDA guidance that aims to address gaps in the quality of unapproved laboratory tests for cancer.
August 17, 2023
5 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Biotech Bay
Roche Makes $290M Investment in Freenome’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program
Roche’s investment is aimed at supporting the development of Freenome’s colorectal cancer detection technology.
January 11, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
August 6, 2021
5 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine Face Off in Another Legal Battle
Guardant Health is taking Roche-owned Foundation Medicine to court over a patent dispute for their liquid biopsy technology, further heating up the rivalry between the two cancer detection companies.
November 25, 2020
3 min read
Brandon May
FoundationOne Liquid CDx got green flag from FDA.
FDA
FoundationOne Liquid CDx Wins Approval for Comprehensive Pan-Tumor Liquid Biopsy
With a new regulatory approval in hand for its FoundationOne Liquid CDx, Foundation Medicine said it plans for the product to be available for commercial use by Friday, Aug. 28.
August 27, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Third Rock Venture to Seed Life Science Companies with $770 Million Fund
This is the largest fund in the 12 years Third Rock has been in existence. The company indicates it will use the money to seed 10 to 12 life science companies.
June 6, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
photobyphm / Shutterstock
Business
Bayer and Foundation Medicine Join Forces to Develop Companion Diagnostics
The first project the companies aim to develop is a companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi, the only TRK inhibitor approved in the U.S. for patients with TRK fusion cancer across all solid tumors.
May 29, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Fast Company Selects Biotech Companies as Part of Its 2019 List of Innovative Companies
For its 2019 list of the top 50 most innovative companies, Fast Company selected 10 from the biotech industry that are having a significant impact on the treatment of patients. The first five are highlighted.
February 20, 2019
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Tempus Data Analytics Firm Hits $2 Billion Valuation, One of a Handful of Chicago “Unicorns”
On August 29, Chicago-based Tempus, which focuses on data analytics for molecular and clinical data, announced it had raised $110 million in Series E financing. This brought total money raised so far to $320 million. This also gave the company a valuation of $2 billion.
September 4, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Foundation Medicine Collaborates with Sumitomo Pharma America to Advance Investigational Treatment for Patients with Acute Leukemia with NPM1 Mutations or KMT2A Rearrangements Using the FoundationOne®Heme Platform
February 19, 2025
4 min read
Press Releases
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves FoundationOne®CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib) to Treat the Most Common Form of Childhood Brain Tumor in Pediatric Patients
January 17, 2025
5 min read
Press Releases
Foundation Medicine Awards Grants to Organizations Addressing Disparities in Biomarker Testing for Breast and Prostate Cancer
December 5, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Foundation Medicine Awarded Contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to Provide Tumor Molecular Profiling to Veterans with Cancer
September 24, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Massive Bio and Foundation Medicine Partner to Optimize Clinical Trial Recruitment and Enrollment to Expand Access to Precision Cancer Care
September 13, 2024
4 min read
FDA
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves FoundationOne®Liquid CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for AKEEGA® (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) for Patients with BRCA-Positive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
July 1, 2024
6 min read
Business
Foundation Medicine and PMV Pharma Announce Collaboration to Develop Companion Diagnostic for Rezatapopt, a First-In-Class, Investigational, Selective p53 Y220C Reactivator
May 29, 2024
5 min read
Genetown
Foundation Medicine Announces Details of Over 20 Presentations at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting
May 24, 2024
14 min read
Genetown
Foundation Medicine Launches RNA Sequencing Test, FoundationOne®RNA, in the U.S.
May 21, 2024
7 min read
Genetown
Foundation Medicine Announces Details of Presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
March 6, 2024
5 min read
