TRIDENT post-hoc analysis of low-dose triple combination therapy by kidney function in people with prior intracerebral hemorrhage presented at American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2026

GMRx2 reduced the risk of recurrent stroke irrespective of kidney function down to stage 3 CKD

Serious adverse events were balanced between treatment groups overall and were numerically lower with GMRx2

London, UK, Boston, MA, 9 November 2026 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, today announced that a further analysis of data from the global, investigator-initiated TRIDENT trial was presented in a moderated digital poster session at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026 in Chicago, USA.

Blood pressure (BP) reduction is the only route of therapy with the demonstrated potential to prevent intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) 1,2. However, the benefits of intensive BP-lowering and the optimal approach to treatment are uncertain. People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at twice the risk of stroke events compared to people with normal kidney function. This post-hoc analysis from the TRIDENT trial examined the effects of GMRx2, George Medicines’ single pill low dose combination therapy of telmisartan 20 mg, amlodipine 2.5 mg, indapamide 1.25 mg, on the risk of recurrent stroke and serious adverse events (SAEs) by kidney function. TRIDENT randomized 1,670 adults with prior ICH and systolic blood pressure (SBP) of 130-160 mmHg to GMRx2 or matching placebo, both in addition to usual care. Overall, GMRx2 reduced the risk of recurrent stroke (hazard ratio [HR] 0.61; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.41-0.92), and lowered mean SBP by 9 mmHg, compared with placebo.

The effect of GMRx2 on the risk of recurrent stroke was consistent across eGFR groups (P for interaction = 0.28). Hazard ratios were 0.83 (95% CI 0.34-2.02) at eGFR <60, 0.44 (95% CI 0.24-0.79) at eGFR 60-89 and 0.87 (95% CI 0.41-1.82) at eGFR ≥90. Absolute recurrent stroke risk was higher at lower eGFR. In the placebo group, recurrent stroke occurred in 11% of participants with eGFR <60 and 10% with eGFR 60-89, compared with 4% with eGFR ≥90 (8%, 5% and 3% with GMRx2).

SAEs were similar between treatment groups overall, occurring in 23.8% of participants receiving GMRx2 and 26.9% of those receiving placebo (HR 0.89; 95% CI 0.76-1.05). At eGFR <60, SAEs were numerically lower with GMRx2 (26.4% vs 42.7%; HR 0.60; 95% CI 0.39-0.91). The difference was smaller at eGFR 60-89 (HR 0.83; 95% CI 0.65-1.06) and absent at eGFR ≥90 (HR 1.10; 95% CI 0.85-1.42; P for interaction = 0.044).

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “The TRIDENT trial has provided a wealth of data to help us better understand the potential of enhanced blood pressure management to reduce the risk of recurrent stroke after an intracerebral hemorrhage. Chronic kidney disease is common in people who have had an intracerebral hemorrhage, the most severe type of stroke, yet evidence on whether blood pressure lowering works consistently across levels of kidney function has been limited. In this analysis, the effect of GMRx2 on recurrent stroke was consistent, regardless of kidney function, which is encouraging, particularly because kidney disease is linked to a higher risk of another stroke.”

Ends

References

Steiner T, Purrucker JC, de Sousa DA, et al. European Stroke Organisation (ESO) and European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) guideline on stroke due to spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage. Eur Stroke J 2025; 0(0). doi:10.1177/23969873251340815. Greenberg SM, Ziai WC, Cordonnier C, et al. 2022 Guideline for the management of patients with spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage: a guideline from the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association. Stroke 2022; 53: e282–e361.

About TRIDENT

TRIDENT, which completed in 2025, was a multicenter, international, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, randomized controlled trial in patients with a history of ICH designed to evaluate the effect of GMRx2 (telmisartan 20 mg), compared with placebo, given once daily in addition to standard of care. The primary outcome was the time to first occurrence of recurrent stroke. The trial was led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, with study medication provided by George Medicines.

About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker; amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker; and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg, 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase 3 studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, investigating the potential of GMRx2 to significantly reduce the risk of recurrent stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) completed in 2025. The study met the primary endpoint, with GMRx2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of recurrent stroke compared to matching placebo.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet needs in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to George Medicines’ financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to George Medicines’ growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including George Medicines’ ability to successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of drug candidates.

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