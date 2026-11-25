CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced a five-year extension of its strategic oncology collaboration with AstraZeneca, effective January 1, 2027, through December 31, 2031.

Under the renewed agreement, Tempus and AstraZeneca will extend their collaboration, leveraging de-identified multimodal data, integrated scientific intelligence, clinical trial network access and strategic initiatives to accelerate drug discovery and clinical development.

"Five years ago, Tempus and AstraZeneca entered into a landmark collaboration—our first enterprise-wide data deal across a global pharmaceutical company's entire oncology portfolio," said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. "Since then, our teams have made significant progress integrating data and AI into drug discovery and development. We're honored to extend this partnership for another five years and accelerate our work on behalf of patients worldwide."

Under the terms of the extension, AstraZeneca will receive expanded access to Lens, Tempus’ data analytics platform, as well as advanced compute capabilities and a library of de-identified patient records with matched clinical and molecular data. Additionally, the renewal supports continued collaboration across Tempus’ broader suite of offerings, including clinical trial matching, Next-generation sequencing (NGS) laboratory testing, biomarker studies and model development.

“AI continues to play an increasingly important role in how we develop medicines by allowing us to draw deeper biological and molecular insights from data,” said Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca. “These insights help us identify and select the patients most likely to benefit from an investigative therapy, increasing the probability of success in the clinic.”

This strategic collaboration is in addition to Tempus’ foundation model work with AstraZeneca and Pathos.

About Tempus

Tempus is making precision medicine a reality by unlocking a more complete view of patients, supporting better clinical decision making, accelerating better medicines and improving care through the power of connected AI, diagnostics and workflows. With one of the world’s largest libraries of de-identified multimodal data, Tempus has created an intelligent ecosystem that continuously turns data into actionable insights, helping ensure that every patient benefits from the treatment of those who came before.

For more information, visit tempus.com and follow Tempus on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of Tempus’ expanded enterprise collaboration with AstraZeneca. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus Communications

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com