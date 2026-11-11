Shanghai Precision Diagnostics and Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center Launch Breast Cancer Biomarker Study Using 10x Genomics’ Xenium Platform

Study aims to identify biomarkers that could predict how patients with breast cancer respond to neoadjuvant therapy

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced that Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) and Shanghai Precision Diagnostics Co. Ltd (SPDx), will deploy its Xenium platform in a 24-month study. The project seeks to identify biomarkers that may predict how patients with breast cancer respond to neoadjuvant therapy, or treatment administered before surgery to shrink tumors. FUSCC and SPDx intend to use the findings from the study to inform their development of potential future diagnostic approaches.

This study plans to analyze pretreatment tumor biopsy samples from 500 patients receiving neoadjuvant therapy. Researchers will use the Xenium platform, with the potential for future expansion to the Atera platform, to profile tumor gene expression of each tumor and compare those findings with treatment outcomes to identify cellular features and pathways associated with treatment response and resistance.

"Patients with breast cancer can respond very differently to the same treatment, and we still lack reliable tools to predict those differences," said Zhimin Shao, Director of the Breast Cancer Center at FUSCC. "We hope this study will identify biological characteristics of tumors before treatment that will allow us to predict outcomes. Such discoveries could someday also guide personalized treatment decisions and create new opportunities to improve therapeutic efficacy and patient prognosis."

"By combining FUSCC's clinical expertise with the cellular-resolution view of tumors provided by Xenium, we hope to uncover biomarkers that conventional methods may overlook and ultimately support more precise treatment decisions for patients with breast cancer," said Tong Zhou, CEO of SPDx.

Earlier this year, 10x outlined its clinical strategy with two complementary paths for realizing the potential of single cell and spatial technologies in diagnostics. One path is to enable customers to use 10x technologies in translational research that may inform the development of their own potential diagnostic approaches. The other is for 10x to directly advance selected diagnostic applications by generating the evidence that could support their future clinical use. The FUSCC and SPDx study exemplifies the customer-driven path and complements academic collaborations in oncology that 10x announced earlier in the year.

"Biology is incredibly complex, and many of today's diagnostic approaches capture only a limited view of the cellular interactions and spatial context that may influence treatment response. Single cell and spatial technologies have the potential to enable a new generation of diagnostics informed by deeper insights into disease biology," said Roman Yelensky, Vice President, Clinical Applications at 10x Genomics. "FUSCC and SPDx are pursuing exactly the kind of ambitious research needed to make that future possible. Their work can move us closer to a world where clinicians have greater clarity about which treatments are most likely to work, transforming cancer care."

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

About Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC)



Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) is directly affiliated with Fudan University. It is a budgetary institution under China's National Health Commission. Founded in 1931, FUSCC is China's first specialist cancer hospital. It is also Shanghai's top cancer hospital, integrating clinical care, education, research, and prevention. The Department of Breast Surgery was established in 2000. With 277 beds across five inpatient wards and more than 10,000 breast cancer surgeries performed annually, it is one of the largest breast centers worldwide. The department is designated as a National Key Clinical Specialty. It also houses the Shanghai Clinical Medical Center for Breast Cancer and the Shanghai Key Laboratory of Breast Cancer.

About Shanghai Precision Diagnostics Co. Ltd (SPDx)



Shanghai Precision Diagnostics Co. Ltd. (SPDx) is a precision medicine biotech company focused on molecular diagnostics, spatial biology and multi-omics technologies. Headquartered at the South Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Center in China, with an R&D center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, SPDx is dedicated to advancing precision oncology through technological innovation and clinical translation. The company has built three fully integrated technology platforms: mRNA expression-based tumor molecular subtyping, in situ single-cell spatial transcriptomics, and AI-powered multi-omics analysis. Backed by its state-of-the-art clinical laboratory and deep expertise in molecular diagnostics, SPDx delivers innovative solutions for tumor molecular classification, biomarker discovery, treatment response prediction and personalized medicine.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics' products and collaborations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K, 10-Q and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. 10x Genomics' products are for research use only (RUO) and are not for use in diagnostic procedures. "10x Genomics", "Atera," "Chromium," "Visium" and "Xenium" are trademarks or registered trademarks of 10x. 10x trademarks are the sole property of 10x, and are subject to legal protection in the United States and/or certain other countries.

Disclosure Information



10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts



Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com



Media: media@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-precision-diagnostics-and-fudan-university-shanghai-cancer-center-launch-breast-cancer-biomarker-study-using-10x-genomics-xenium-platform-302934041.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.