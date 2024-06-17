10X Genomics
Biogen expects to lay off a potential 1,000 staffers in an effort to cut about $1 billion in costs, according to The Boston Globe, while 10x Genomics and Talis Biomedical also cut staff.
Researchers from all around the world have been working on mapping human genes to their functions. Now, for the first time, that mapping has been completed.
This year’s top 30 large and small companies operate in some of the Life Sciences’ hottest spaces – precision medicine, vaccines, gene editing, genomics and oncology.
The life sciences industry continues to be one of the fastest growing industries in the world as the end of the year draws near.
10X Genomics is continuing to increase its presence outside of the United States, this time with its first manufacturing facility outside of the country.
In a list of the most innovative vaccine makers in 2021, Fast Company has outlined 10 biotech companies that continue to revolutionize the drug-discovery landscape.
10x Genomics, Inc. introduced its 2021-2022 product lineup during Xperience 2021, a special presentation Wednesday with an audience of nearly 2,700.
10X Genomics just agreed to acquire ReadCoor, Inc., an innovator in the nascent field of in situ technology. The $350 million deal comes on the heels of 10x Genomics’ August acquisition of CartaNA AB, a Stockholm-based developer of in situ RNA analysis technology.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 19, 2020.
