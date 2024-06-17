SUBSCRIBE
10X Genomics

Job Trends
Biogen Expected to Cut Costs by $1B as Industry Braves Economic Instability
Biogen expects to lay off a potential 1,000 staffers in an effort to cut about $1 billion in costs, according to The Boston Globe, while 10x Genomics and Talis Biomedical also cut staff.
August 9, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
New CRISPR-Based Map Opens Door to New Genetic Testing, Therapeutic Possibilities
Researchers from all around the world have been working on mapping human genes to their functions. Now, for the first time, that mapping has been completed.
June 10, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
BioMidwest
BioSpace’s Inaugural Best Places to Work Report Reveals Industry’s Top Choice Employers
This year’s top 30 large and small companies operate in some of the Life Sciences’ hottest spaces – precision medicine, vaccines, gene editing, genomics and oncology.
November 15, 2021
3 min read
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
Life Sciences Industry Sees Burst of Job and Facility Expansions in October
The life sciences industry continues to be one of the fastest growing industries in the world as the end of the year draws near.
October 28, 2021
3 min read
Ellen Camacho
Business
10x Genomics Expands Global Reach with New Singapore Facility
10X Genomics is continuing to increase its presence outside of the United States, this time with its first manufacturing facility outside of the country.
October 26, 2021
2 min read
Ellen Camacho
Job Trends
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Top List of 2021’s Most Innovative Biotechs
In a list of the most innovative vaccine makers in 2021, Fast Company has outlined 10 biotech companies that continue to revolutionize the drug-discovery landscape.
March 9, 2021
4 min read
Brandon May
10x Genomics Announces New Product Lineup and Tetramer Shop Acquisition
10x Genomics, Inc. introduced its 2021-2022 product lineup during Xperience 2021, a special presentation Wednesday with an audience of nearly 2,700.
February 25, 2021
4 min read
Gail Dutton
Deals
10x Genomics Enters In Situ Analysis Market with Recent Acquisitions
10X Genomics just agreed to acquire ReadCoor, Inc., an innovator in the nascent field of in situ technology. The $350 million deal comes on the heels of 10x Genomics’ August acquisition of CartaNA AB, a Stockholm-based developer of in situ RNA analysis technology.
October 8, 2020
3 min read
Gail Dutton
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: May 19
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 19, 2020.
May 19, 2020
4 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Press Releases
10x Genomics Technology Supports TenK10K Project Led by Garvan Institute of Medical Research to Help Transform the Treatment of Complex Diseases
August 6, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
10x Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024
July 12, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics Launches 5,000-Plex Gene Panel for Xenium
May 29, 2024
5 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Healthcare Conference
May 2, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics Commercially Launches Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression Assay
March 26, 2024
5 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics Expands Xenium Menu with Multi-Modal Cell Segmentation Kit and Immuno-Oncology Gene Panel
March 21, 2024
7 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics Begins Commercial Shipments of Chromium GEM-X Products
March 13, 2024
5 min read
Biotech Bay
10x Genomics to Present at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference
February 20, 2024
1 min read
Business
10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2024
February 15, 2024
11 min read
Business
10x Genomics Expands Leadership in Single Cell Analysis with Launch of GEM-X Technology
February 7, 2024
5 min read
