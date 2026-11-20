ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET in New York City. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable Lens™ system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens™ products (LAL™ and LAL+™), RxSight Light Delivery Device™ (LDD™), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Light Adjustable Lens™, LAL™, LAL+™, Light Delivery Device™ and LDD™ are trademarks of RxSight, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Oliver Moravcevic

VP, Investor Relations

omoravcevic@rxsight.com