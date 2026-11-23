Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss preliminary blinded twelve-week observations from the ongoing RENEW Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, LTI-03, in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which were announced in November 2026. The event will take place today, November 23, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

“The recent blinded interim results from our Phase 2 RENEW trial provided an encouraging early look at the potential of LTI-03 in patients with IPF,” said Brian Windsor, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing more about these data on today's conference call and believe that the low discontinuation rates, favorable safety and tolerability, and encouraging lung function trends observed is noteworthy given the progressive nature of IPF and the limited treatment options available to patients. The study remains on track and we look forward to reporting topline data in 2027.”

Conference Call

Rein Therapeutics will host a conference call to discuss the Phase 2 RENEW preliminary blinded results at 4:30 p.m. ET today, November 23. To access the conference call, please register here. Registrants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible here and under the "Events & Presentations " page of the Investors section of the Rein Therapeutics website at ir.reintx.com. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days following the call.

About LTI-03

LTI-03 is a first-in-class, inhaled peptide therapy derived from Caveolin-1 biology, a key regulator of fibrotic signaling. The drug is designed to inhibit lung scarring while preserving alveolar progenitor cells that are critical for tissue repair and regeneration.

Early data suggests that LTI-03 may represent a dual-acting approach: slowing fibrosis and promoting lung healing.

About the RENEW Phase 2 Trial

Rein’s RENEW trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06968845) is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The study is expected to enroll approximately 120 patients across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Poland, and Germany. Patients will be randomized to receive one of two dose levels of LTI-03 or placebo. The primary endpoint is safety, measured by the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events through Week 24, with change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC) as the primary efficacy endpoint.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in the U.S.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements of Rein Therapeutics, Inc. (“Rein”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the development of LTI-03, the design, conduct and expected results of the Phase 2 RENEW trial, the potential clinical benefits of LTI-03, future development milestones and the Company’s financial resources. We use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “would,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and other words and terms of similar meaning to help identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully continue its Phase 2 clinical trials of LTI-03; (ii) the risk that the Company may not report topline data derived from its Phase 2 trial in 2027 or, if it does, the risk that the data may not support or validate our expectations concerning the potential benefits of LTI-03; (iii) success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinical trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (iv) the risk that preliminary blinded interim observations may not predict subsequent or final study results; (v) the fact that the lung function observations described in this release are pooled across randomized treatment groups and cannot establish efficacy, dose response or superiority to placebo; (vi) the fact that the 5.7% FVC decline threshold is descriptive and is not a validated Week-12 measure of treatment response; (vii) the fact that preliminary adverse-event causality assessments may change as additional data become available; and (viii) the risk that the Company’s present cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to fund the Company’s operations into the first quarter of 2028 and (v) those other risks disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, and in subsequent filings that the Company makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

IR@ReinTx.com