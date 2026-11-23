In Eli Lilly’s 15th deal of the year, England’s LoQus23 Therapeutics will come under the wing of the Indianapolis pharma for up to $725 million, bringing an investigational Huntington’s disease therapy and other assets for triplet repeat expansion diseases.

The cash deal includes an upfront payment and additional milestones, although the specific terms were not disclosed in the Monday morning release .

Lilly has been the busiest pharma of the year on the M&A front. LoQus23 fits nicely into the pharma’s declared pattern of finding small, early-stage bets.

LoQus23 was founded in 2019 with seed financing by SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund. The biotech has focused on developing therapies that target DNA mismatch repair, particularly zeroing in on the MSH3 pathway. Later investors include Forbion and the Novartis Venture Fund.

Triplet repeat expansion diseases are genetic disorders caused by abnormal triple repeats in the DNA, leading to protein disruption or other toxic effects in the body. This is a leading cause of neurological and neuromuscular diseases such as Huntington’s and spinocerebellar ataxia type 1 (SCA1).

LoQus23’s lead candidate is LQT-23, an oral MSH3 inhibitor that has shown the ability to block the lengthening of repetitive DNA sequences in Huntington’s during preclinical research. The biotech is working toward a request for human testing of the asset. LoQus23 has not yet declared any other candidates.

Lilly will join a busy but brutal Huntington’s disease space that has seen myriad failures and disappointments. Leading the way to the market is uniQure, which has filed the first-ever genetic treatment for the devastating disease with the FDA. UniQure showed a 75% slowing of disease progression in a Phase 1/2 trial of AMT-130 in September 2025 . But in an update a year later, that improvement lessened , with progression slowing by just 44% after 48 months.

Lilly does not currently have any Huntington’s programs listed in its pipeline, although the pharma no longer discloses its Phase 1 work.

But on M&A, the company has not been shy. LoQus23 is Lilly’s 15th so far this year and second this month after buying blood cancer biotech Calytrix Bio for up to $1.5 billion a week ago.