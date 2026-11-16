RAMSAY SANTE : new governance

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 16 November 2026

Ramsay Santé announces full Board structure to support its next phase of development

Frédéric Collet proposed as independent Chairman of Ramsay Santé’s Board of Directors

Pascal Roché, Chief Executive Officer, Alexandra Boleslawski, Virginie Banet, Alexandre de Palmas and Fredrik Reinfeldt proposed for appointment as Directors, reinforcing continuity and supporting the Group's next phase of development.

A renewed Board to support the execution of Ramsay Santé’s long-term strategic roadmap, Connecting Care 2030.

Proposed governance changes subject to shareholder approvals and completion of the planned distribution, currently expected on 9 December 2026.

Ramsay Santé today sets out all the proposed changes to the composition and leadership of its Board of Directors marking an important step in the Group’s preparations for its next phase of development following the planned distribution by Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) of its 52.79% shareholding. The proposed changes represent an important milestone in Ramsay Santé's evolution as a listed European healthcare group with an anticipated broader shareholder base.

The proposed governance structure would combine independent Board leadership with continuity in executive management as Ramsay Santé implements Connecting Care 2030 strategic plan. Presented at the Capital Markets Day on September 2026, this strategic roadmap focuses on integrating care pathways, accelerating innovation and strengthening operational excellence to support profitable growth and long-term value creation.

Proposed Board appointments support strategic continuity and long-term value creation

The Board of Directors intends to appoint Frédéric Collet as independent Chairman following the distribution, subject to his appointment as a Director by the General Meeting on 4 December 2026 and completion of the planned distribution.

Alongside Frédéric Collet’s proposed appointment, shareholders will be asked at the General Meeting on 4 December 2026 to approve the appointments of Pascal Roché, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Alexandra Boleslawski, Virginie Banet, Alexandre de Palmas and Fredrik Reinfeldt as Directors. These appointments would take effect upon, and subject to, completion of the distribution.

The five Directors appointed on RHC’s proposal will resign from their positions upon, and subject to, completion of the distribution. The proposed changes prepare the Board for the Group’s future shareholding structure while maintaining continuity in the execution of its strategy.

Following the Distribution, the Board of Directors would thus be composed of eleven directors:

- Mr Frédéric Collet, independent director, Chair of the Board

- Mr Pascal Roché, Chief Executive Officer,

- Ms Virginie Banet, independent director,

- Ms Anne-Marie Couderc, independent director,

- Mr Alexandre de Palmas, independent director,

- Mr Fredrik Reinfeldt, independent director,

- Ms Alexandra Boleslawski,

- M Matthieu Lance,

- Crédit Agricole Assurances, represented by Mme Magali Chessé,

- Ms Elvire Kodjo, director representing employees,

- Mr Olivier Poher, director representing employees.

It would comprise 4 women (44.4%) and 5 men (55.6%), and 55.6% of its members would be independent directors (5 out of 9), excluding the directors representing employees, in accordance with applicable regulations and the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code.

Transaction timetable and conditions

The proposed governance changes form part of the preparations for the planned distribution by Ramsay Health Care Limited of its 52.79% shareholding in Ramsay Santé to RHC shareholders through an in-specie distribution.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of RHC shareholders at their General Meeting scheduled for 24 November 2026, as well as the receipt of the required authorisations.

Ramsay Santé shareholders will be asked to approve the proposed appointments to the Board at the Group's General Meeting on 4 December 2026.

Subject to these conditions being satisfied, the distribution is currently expected to take place on 9 December 2026, at which point the proposed Board changes would take effect.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is a European leader in private hospital care and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the Group cares for 13 million patients each year across 491 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé provides care across medicine, surgery, obstetrics, rehabilitation, mental health and

primary care. Its purpose is to improve health through constant innovation, with a commitment to equitable access to safe, high-quality care.

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante

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Euronext Paris | ISIN FR0000044471

www.ramsaysante.fr

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

clement.lafaix@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

BIOGRAPHY OF FREDERIC COLLET

Frédéric Collet is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris (Economy and Finance) and holds a Master’s degree in Economic Science from Panthéon-Assas University. He began his career in 1990 at Kraft Foods Group (Jacobs Suchard) as an internal auditor and business controller. He joined Henkel in 1992, first as Chief Financial Officer of Henkel Cosmetic and then in marketing and commercial roles. From 2000 to 2004, he was General Manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2005, he joined Novartis, where he successively served as President of Ciba Vision, President of Sandoz and General Manager, Oncology. From 2017 to 2022, he was President of Novartis France. He also chaired LEEM, the French pharmaceutical industry association, from 2019 to 2022. Since 2023, Frédéric Collet has been Founder and President of Bionnassay-Consult, Senior Advisor at Eurazeo and President of the Filière Intelligence Artificielle & Cancers. He also serves on several boards and committees in the healthcare sector, including Institut Imagine and Ramsay Santé's Mission Committee from which he will resign following RHC’s distribution of its equity interest in the Company. Throughout his career, Frédéric Collet has also been actively engaged in public health policy, contributing to numerous reports, expert committees, think tanks and publications aimed at addressing key challenges facing healthcare systems, particularly access to innovation, sustainability and the transformation of healthcare

BIOGRAPHY OF ALEXANDRA BOLESLAWSKI

Alexandra Boleslawski is a graduate of HEC, Paris (Master in Management, majoring in Finance). She spent 39 years at Crédit Agricole Group. She began her career in 1986 at what is now Crédit Agricole CIB, where she spent more than 20 years in Structured Finance. There, she became Managing Director and Global Head in the Electricity, Mining, and Metals Sector. She then held senior coverage roles before being appointed Chief Risk Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB in 2018. From September 2019 to September 2025, she was Crédit Agricole Group Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Executive Committee. Since 2019, she has also held independent directorships in the financial sector. She currently sits on the Boards and Audit Committees of the Cube Infrastructure Funds and of CFM Indosuez Wealth.

BIOGRAPHY OF VIRGINIE BANET

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris and the SFAF (French Society of Financial Analysts), and holder of a bachelor degree (licence) in economics, Virginie Banet has spent more than 25 years in finance, holding positions in investment banking (notably at Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Nomura) and serving as Head of Investor Relations at Lagardère Media. A Senior Advisor at AlixPartners and Brunswick and founder of Iolite Financial Consulting, she has served as an independent director of several listed groups in France and abroad (notably Mediobanca, Lagardère, Vallourec and GTT), chairing or sitting on their audit, nominations, remunerations and CSR committees. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale.

BIOGRAPHY OF ALEXANDRE DE PALMAS

A graduate of the École nationale d'administration (ENA, National School of Administration) and Sciences Po Paris and a former magistrate at the French Cour des comptes, Alexandre de Palmas is Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour France and a member of the Carrefour Group Executive Committee. He previously headed Carrefour Spain, the listed real estate company Carmila, Elior Concessions, the Madrigall group (Gallimard-Flammarion) and Clear Channel France. He has also chaired the Audit Committee and the Commitments Committee of France Télévisions since 2019.

BIOGRAPHY OF FREDRIK REINFELDT

Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Fredrik Reinfeldt subsequently chaired the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). Fredrik Reinfeldt is currently head of Visita, the hospitality organisationof the Swedish hospitality and restaurant industry, and in that capacity sits on the board of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. He acts as advisor to Swedish artificial intelligence companies and has also served as Senior Advisor to Bank of America, Nordic Capital and Mastercard.

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