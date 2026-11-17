Preclinical studies suggest that RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy may target PD-L1-expressing tumor and immunosuppressive cells and inhibit PD-L1/PD-1 interaction, potentially inducing local and systemic antitumor immune responses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing Alluminox® platform-based photoimmunotherapy, today announced that it has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy in Japan. RM-0256, an anti-PD-L1 antibody-light-activatable dye conjugate, is the third drug candidate developed by Rakuten Medical based on its Alluminox platform.

The study (RM-0256-101 / jRCT2031260118) is a first-in-human, open-label, non-controlled, dose-escalation trial that will enroll 24 patients with solid tumors, including malignant skin tumors, who are refractory to or ineligible for standard treatment. It is being conducted at Kobe University Hospital (Principal Investigator: Naomi Kiyota, M.D., Ph.D.), National Cancer Center Hospital (Principal Investigator: Noboru Yamamoto, M.D., Ph.D.), and National Cancer Center Hospital East (Principal Investigator: Akira Takahashi, M.D., Ph.D.).

The study is being funded by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) to support the development of RM-0256 for advanced or recurrent malignant epithelial skin tumors, which are the initial target indication in this study.

The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy and to identify recommended drug and light doses for Phase 2 clinical development. Primary endpoints includes dose-limiting toxicities and adverse events. Secondary endpoints includes tumor response and pharmacokinetic parameters of RM-0256. Exploratory assessments will also evaluate biomarkers associated with RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy.

Background on PD-L1 and RM-0256



PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint protein expressed on tumor cells and on immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). The interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 on activated T cells may suppress T-cell-mediated antitumor immune responses.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway have become standard treatments for a variety of cancer types. However, there remains a need for novel treatment options for patients with highly immunosuppressed tumors or tumors that are resistant to ICIs.

RM-0256 is an antibody-dye conjugate comprising AB-256, a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody developed by Rakuten Medical, and IRDye® 700DX (IR700), a light-activatable dye. RM-0256 specifically binds to cells expressing PD-L1. In RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy, RM-0256 is administered intravenously, followed approximately 24 hours later by illumination of the targeted lesion with 690 nm laser light. The laser light transiently activates IR700, which, in preclinical studies, has been shown to induce necrosis or elimination of RM-0256-bound target cells.

Preclinical studies have suggested that RM-0256 photoimmunotherapy may act through three complementary mechanisms:

Elimination of PD-L1–expressing immunosuppressive cells;

Direct destruction of PD-L1-expressing tumor cells; and

Immune checkpoint blockade through inhibition of PD-L1/PD-1 interaction, potentially enhancing systemic antitumor immune responses.

About Alluminox® platform



The Alluminox platform is Rakuten Medical's investigational technology platform that combines pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical technology, and other peripheral technologies. Rakuten Medical is developing Alluminox platform-based photoimmunotherapy, which involves two key steps: 1) drug administration and 2) targeted illumination using medical devices. The drug component consists of a cell-targeting moiety conjugated to a light-activatable dye, such as IRDye® 700DX (IR700), that selectively binds to the surface of targeted cells, such as tumor cells. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with red light (690nm) to transiently activate the drug. Rakuten Medical's pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on the Alluminox platform may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted tumor cells and/or the removal of targeted immunosuppressive cells within the tumor microenvironment. Photoimmunotherapy was originally developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and his team at the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Outside Japan, Rakuten Medical's Alluminox platform-based photoimmunotherapy is investigational.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.



Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing Alluminox® platform-based photoimmunotherapy, which, in pre-clinical studies, has been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing. Rakuten Medical's photoimmunotherapy is currently investigational outside Japan. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer by developing its pioneering treatments as quickly as possible to as many patients as possible all over the world. The company has offices in 5 countries/regions, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland and India. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Contact:



Abhijit Bhatia



Chief Operating Officer



Tel: +1-619-650-1549



Email: abhijit.bhatia@rakuten-med.com

Media Contact:



Ai Yoshikawa



Associate Director, Global Corporate Communications



Tel: +81-(0)70-4196-0845



Email: ai.yoshikawa@rakuten-med.com

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SOURCE Rakuten Medical, Inc.