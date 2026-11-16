Rakovina Therapeutics to Present ATR Inhibitor Data in PTEN-Deficient Prostate Cancer at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Second poster of the month for the kt-5000AI program, following the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that preclinical data from its kt-5000AI ATR inhibitor program will be presented in a poster at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place November 18 to 20, 2026 at the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

The poster highlights novel ATR inhibitor compounds designed using Variational AI’s Enki™ generative AI platform to target tumours characterized by the loss of PTEN, a key tumour-suppressor gene. PTEN loss is among the most common tumour-suppressor alterations in primary prostate cancer and is associated with increased replication stress and a heightened reliance on ATR-mediated DNA damage response pathways. This vulnerability provides a compelling therapeutic rationale for ATR inhibition.

Building on this scientific rationale, the program initially explored the potential benefits of concurrent ATR and mTOR inhibition, as reflected in the originally submitted abstract title. Subsequent lead optimization has prioritized the development of brain-penetrant, ATR-selective compounds, while preserving opportunities to further investigate dual ATR/mTOR inhibition.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 164

Title: Dual ATR-mTOR inhibitors for PTEN-deficient prostate cancer

Presentation Format: Poster Presentation

Poster Board: PB-059

Date/Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026 | 09:00 to 17:30 CET

Location: Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), Barcelona, Spain

The poster will present in vitro enzymatic activity against ATR, selectivity against PIKK family enzymes, viability of PTEN-deficient and PTEN-proficient prostate cancer cell lines, in vitro metabolic stability and mouse pharmacokinetic profiling.

As previously reported, optimized compounds from the kt-5000AI program have demonstrated potent and selective ATR inhibition together with improved metabolic stability. The program remains in preclinical development, and lead optimization is ongoing.

“PTEN-deficient prostate cancer is a setting where the rationale for ATR inhibition is strong and the need for better options is clear,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Presenting at ENA gives our team the opportunity to share this work with the translational oncology community in Europe, and it follows closely on the data we are presenting at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting this month.”

About the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

The EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, known as ENA, is organized jointly by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer, the National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research. The symposium brings together researchers and clinicians working in molecular and translational cancer therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: https://event.eortc.org/ena2026/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact:

Kim Oishi

CEO

Kim.oishi@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Mark Mitchell

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

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