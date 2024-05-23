SUBSCRIBE
Prostate cancer

Pictured: J&J's building in Switzerland
Drug Development
ASCO24: J&J Reports Four Patient Deaths in Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
Johnson & Johnson’s radiopharma candidate JNJ-6420 returned mixed results in an early-stage study, demonstrating strong biochemical and radiographic response but also resulting in four patient deaths.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Drug Development
Five Deaths in Prostate Cancer Trial Send MacroGenics’ Stock Plummeting
Two of the five fatalities were found to be unrelated to MacroGenics’ investigational antibody-drug conjugate vobra duo, while the other three are still under investigation.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Abstract collage of money, pills, prostate cancer cells and signing a contract
Arvinas Strikes Deals With Pfizer, Novartis to Compete in Protein Degrader Space
As its lead oral targeted protein degrader moves through Phase III in partnership with Pfizer, Arvinas signs a licensing deal handing over all rights and responsibilities to Novartis.
April 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Business
Novartis Inks $1B Protein Degrader Deal with Arvinas, Begins MorphoSys Tender Offer
Novartis on Thursday announced that it is making $150 million in upfront payments to protein degradation biotech Arvinas, while separately revealing that its tender offer for MorphoSys has begun.
April 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Novartis building in Switzerland
Drug Development
Novartis to File for Pluvicto Label Expansion After Promising Phase III Data
Following clearer overall survival data from the PSMAfore trial, Novartis on Thursday affirmed plans to file for a prostate cancer label expansion for its targeted radioligand therapy Pluvicto later this year.
April 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Business
Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Nubeqa on Track to Generate Blockbuster Sales in 2024
At Thursday’s Pharma Media Day, Bayer touted Nubeqa as the fastest growing androgen receptor inhibitor in the U.S., which will achieve blockbuster status this year.
March 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Deals
AstraZeneca Buys Fusion in Potential $2B Deal, Joins Radiopharma Buying Spree
Following in the footsteps of Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca on Tuesday jumped into the radiopharmaceuticals space by acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $2.4 billion.
March 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Pfizer Focuses on Four Main Cancer Types, Eyes Eight Blockbusters by 2030
At Thursday’s Oncology Innovation Day, Pfizer laid out its business strategy which includes building up its biologics business, specifically antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies.
March 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bullish money collage/ Nicole Bean for B
Biotech Beach
Janux’s Stock Skyrockets 172% on Positive Results for Two Candidates in Phase I Trials
Janux Therapeutics on Monday announced positive updated clinical data for both of its clinical programs in prostate cancer advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
February 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
FDA Accepts Telix NDA for New Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent
July 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Inside information: Phase III ARANOTE trial of darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer meets primary endpoint
July 17, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Oncternal Announces Enrollment Completed and Dosing Initiated for Sixth Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 Study of ONCT-534 for the Treatment of R/R Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
July 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
ADM Korea Announces Niclosamide-based Metabolic Anticancer Drug’s First Clinical Trial Target as ‘Prostate Cancer Patients Resistant to Hormone Therapy’
July 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
BriaCell 2024 AACR Preclinical Poster Confirms Strong Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ Clinical Candidates for Breast and Prostate Cancer
April 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Blue Earth Therapeutics Announces Promising Results from Preclinical Evaluation of Synergistic Drug Combinations with Radiopharmaceutical 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1 for Treatment of Prostate Cancer
April 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Promontory Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Trial of PT-112 in Late-Line Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
March 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read