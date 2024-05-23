Prostate cancer
Johnson & Johnson’s radiopharma candidate JNJ-6420 returned mixed results in an early-stage study, demonstrating strong biochemical and radiographic response but also resulting in four patient deaths.
Two of the five fatalities were found to be unrelated to MacroGenics’ investigational antibody-drug conjugate vobra duo, while the other three are still under investigation.
As its lead oral targeted protein degrader moves through Phase III in partnership with Pfizer, Arvinas signs a licensing deal handing over all rights and responsibilities to Novartis.
Novartis on Thursday announced that it is making $150 million in upfront payments to protein degradation biotech Arvinas, while separately revealing that its tender offer for MorphoSys has begun.
Following clearer overall survival data from the PSMAfore trial, Novartis on Thursday affirmed plans to file for a prostate cancer label expansion for its targeted radioligand therapy Pluvicto later this year.
At Thursday’s Pharma Media Day, Bayer touted Nubeqa as the fastest growing androgen receptor inhibitor in the U.S., which will achieve blockbuster status this year.
Following in the footsteps of Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca on Tuesday jumped into the radiopharmaceuticals space by acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $2.4 billion.
At Thursday’s Oncology Innovation Day, Pfizer laid out its business strategy which includes building up its biologics business, specifically antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies.
Janux Therapeutics on Monday announced positive updated clinical data for both of its clinical programs in prostate cancer advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
