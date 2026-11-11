QT Imaging Secures First GCC Commercial Order from American Hospital Dubai, Plans Clinical Research Collaboration

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced its first commercial order in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region for the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ scanner from American Hospital Dubai, through its regional distribution partner, Al Naghi Medical.

“American Hospital Dubai is precisely the type of clinical partner we want as we enter the GCC market,” said Satrajit Misra, Chief Commercial Officer of QT Imaging. “Its multidisciplinary Breast Institute and established breast imaging program provide an opportunity to evaluate our technology in clinical practice. Together with American Hospital Dubai, we aim to build clinical evidence, engage physicians, and open opportunities for adoption across the region. Despite the ongoing conflict and geopolitical uncertainty affecting parts of the Middle East, we continue to execute our commercial strategy across the GCC. This order demonstrates the resilience of our regional partnerships and the commitment of healthcare institutions such as American Hospital Dubai to advancing breast imaging technology, even under challenging circumstances.”

American Hospital Dubai was the first healthcare institution in the Middle East to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network and has received American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine accreditation for diagnostic and interventional breast ultrasound. Its Breast Institute brings together advanced imaging, breast surgery, oncology, pathology, and high-risk patient care, providing a clinical setting in which the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT imaging modality can be evaluated alongside established breast imaging modalities.

Published research highlights significant unmet needs in breast cancer detection in the UAE. A 2023 study found that only 23% of surveyed women had undergone mammography, with concerns about pain and perceptions of unnecessary screening contributing to low participation.(1) The median diagnosis age for breast cancer is 48 years, with 50% of women presenting with locally advanced or metastatic disease. This is significantly below what is reported in Caucasian women in the Western world.(2) These findings provide a strong rationale for the planned collaboration with American Hospital Dubai to evaluate the clinical performance and patient acceptance of radiation-free, compression-free Breast Acoustic CT imaging, including its repeatable and reproducible quantitative breast tissue measurements.

About American Hospital Dubai

Established in 1996, American Hospital Dubai is a 254-bed private healthcare institution offering comprehensive medical and surgical services across more than 40 specialties. The hospital was the first in the Middle East to receive Joint Commission International accreditation and, in 2016, became the first healthcare organization in the region to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Its multidisciplinary Breast Institute provides comprehensive breast health services, including advanced imaging, diagnosis, surgical care, oncology, and high-risk patient management. For more information, visit www.ahdubai.com.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

References

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding QT Imaging’s planned collaboration with American Hospital Dubai, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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