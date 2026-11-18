CALGARY, AB, & MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, today announced that enrolment has started for the PaedNEO-VAX clinical trial, a world-first study evaluating personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for children and young adults with aggressive and treatment-resistant brain tumors.

Providence Therapeutics' CEO, Brad Sorenson, commented, "The PaedNEO-VAX marks a significant milestone for Providence's PTX-108 personalized mRNA cancer vaccine program as a new treatment option for pediatric brain cancer patients. Providence remains committed to advancing therapies for both active and measurable solid tumors as well as patients with minimal residual disease."

The PaedNEO-VAX trial is in collaboration with the Australia and New Zealand Children's Hematology/Oncology Group (ANZCHOG), that will bring Providence's PTX-108 to eight pediatric hospitals across Australia and New Zealand. The trial is funded through the Australian Government's Medical Research Future Fund, alongside contributions from philanthropic partners.

Pediatric brain cancer is a devastating disease that represents one of the highest unmet medical needs in modern medicine. PTX-108 seeks to address the uniqueness of each patient's tumor by producing an individual vaccine designed based on the antigen profile of the tumor. The vaccine is designed to stimulate the patient's immune system to recognize and attack their cancer cells.

The trial includes children and young adults with high-risk brain tumors, including relapsed or refractory high-grade gliomas, diffuse midline gliomas, medulloblastomas, and ependymomas. The Phase 1 portion of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of PTX-108 and establish a recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion of the trial that may serve as a basis for submission for regulatory approval. Providence plans to expand the development of PTX-108 in additional regions to bring this novel treatment to patients around the world.

The trial leverages data collected through the ZERO Childhood Cancer initiative, which represents the world's most comprehensive precision medicine program and database of whole genome sequencing data for children and young people with cancer. The study evaluating PTX-108 is sponsored by ANZCHOG and co-led by researchers at the University of Queensland and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), in collaboration with QIMR Berghofer. The initiative is supported by funding from the Australian Government's Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), the Robert Connor Dawes (RCD) Foundation, the Marcus Rosin Fund, and the Children's Cancer Foundation, alongside contributions from Providence Therapeutics.

According to Brandon Wainwright, Director and CEO of QIMR Berghofer, "The PaedNEO-VAX trial underscores a commitment to advancing personalized mRNA medicines to cancer patients who lack effective treatment options. We are excited to collaborate with ANZCHOG and with Providence to leverage their mRNA cancer vaccine platform and the trove of information encompassed in the ZERO database to bring this promising new treatment approach to children with a range of brain cancers."

About Providence Therapeutics

Founded in 2015 with operations in the USA, Canada, and Australia, Providence Therapeutics is a clinical stage company with a proprietary mRNA and INTENT™ lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform that is designed to elicit superior antitumor effects. Providence is advancing multiple programs in oncology and partnering with organizations to explore infectious disease, gene editing, and other applications of its mRNA-LNP platform.

For more information, visit www.providencetherapeutics.com.

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SOURCE Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc