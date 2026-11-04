SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Pfizer eyes Europe first for Lyme vaccine as prevalence rises in US

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Blue holographic globe with nodes connected around earth. Concept of global network connection, communication technology, fintech, data exchange, worldwide exchange of information and online banking.

iStock, amgun

Since Pfizer already owns a tick-borne encephalitis franchise in Europe, the region is a natural first step for the pharma’s upcoming Lyme disease vaccine.

Pfizer’s Valneva-partnered Lyme disease vaccine is nearing a regulatory submission, with interest in preventative options against the tick-borne disease rising around the world. But the FDA won’t be its first stop. Rather, Europe will likely become the launching pad for the new highly-anticipated preventive, executives said.

But it won’t be the only market for the vaccine, they emphasized on a third quarter earnings call Tuesday. “Awareness of the disease, of course, in the U.S., it’s skyrocketing right now because we do have an increase of severity and incidence,” CEO Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer confirmed on the call that discussions are ongoing with the FDA about a regulatory submission for PF-07307405 as executives expressed excitement over the ongoing regulatory process for the shot, which was developed in partnership with Valneva. Analysts have suggested that the FDA filing could be completed by the end of the year. An update on regulatory discussions in the U.S. will occur sometime this quarter, according to Chris Boshoff, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president of R&D.

As for the European launch, executives declined to pinpoint a timeline but said regulators on the other side of the pond have commenced their review after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed receipt of Pfizer’s application in August. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which recommends new medicines for approval in Europe, is set to deliver its verdict in 2027.

China USA Geopolitical Competition as two nations fighting for economic and political world influence as Chinese and American diplomacy and trade war negotiations as Beijing and Washington competing for global economics and security issues.
Earnings
Pfizer, fresh to China’s obesity market, looks to Viagra model to compete
Pfizer is calling upon lessons learned from one of the first drugs ever made available on the internet—Viagra—as it commercializes a new obesity drug in China.
November 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Meanwhile, the vaccine has been filed in Canada as well.

Europe is a natural place for Pfizer to start with the Lyme disease vaccine, since Pfizer owns a tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine portfolio marketed there from a long-ago acquisition, Chief International Commercial Officer Alexandre de Germay said.

“We know how to activate tick-borne populations in those endemic areas because we have a sales force, we have a commercial play with pharmacies, and so we are very excited with the opportunity,” de Germay said.

Lyme is much more known than TBE, which will help with the commercialization strategy, de Germay added.

Earnings Vaccines Infectious disease
Pfizer
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
China USA Geopolitical Competition as two nations fighting for economic and political world influence as Chinese and American diplomacy and trade war negotiations as Beijing and Washington competing for global economics and security issues.
Earnings
Pfizer, fresh to China’s obesity market, looks to Viagra model to compete
November 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Zigzag upward arrow chart, financial progress, market growth,
Psychedelics
Compass to submit psilocybin depression drug for approval imminently after stock wobbles
November 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Vintage Map and Flag of South America, Latin American Countries Series 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
Lonza agrees to buy 5 Merck KGaA facilities to accelerate US expansion
November 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Silhouette of a businessman walking toward a glowing white question mark in a dark blue atmospheric background, symbolizing business uncertainty, choice, and decision making. Creative idea
Rare diseases
Neurocrine defends Prader-Willi drug after another patient death
November 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong