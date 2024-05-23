Australia
The exact implications of the paxalisib disappointment are still unclear, though it is highly likely that the candidate will be dropped from the GBM AGILE umbrella trial.
Four life sciences companies posted previews of their respective programs ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on June 5, 2022.
Imugene and City of Hope announced that the first patient has begun treatment in a Phase I clinical trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of CF33-hNIS in adults with metastatic or advanced tumors.
Australia’s Chimeric Therapeutics has partnered with WuXi ATU on two autologous CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. Switzerland-based CDR-Life closed a $76 million Series A.
Imugene announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply deal with Merck, while Merck said it is halting a Keytruda combination trial with AstraZeneca in prostate cancer.
Several cases of Japanese encephalitis have been confirmed in Australia and may have spread from pigs to humans, although it can also spread from horses.
To alleviate the problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or superbugs, several biotechnology companies are developing different strategies to target and kill these microorganisms.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates to their businesses and pipelines.
Novartis has grown weary of waiting, dropping out of its deal to fund Mesoblast’s floundering COVID-19 treatment.
If successfully finalized, the transaction will give CSL access to Vifor’s pipeline of treatments for iron deficiency, kidney and cardio-renal diseases.
The deal, which could be worth as much as $12 billion USD, was also confirmed by CSL speaking to Reuters Monday morning.
LAG-3 is a priority focus in cancer immunotherapy because its inhibition has the potential to make PD-1 inhibitors work in more patients.
Two biopharma companies developing therapeutics in the oncology space begin the week with strong signals in Phase II.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates. Belgium-based Galapagos NV won European approval for Jyseleca for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
