Australia

Drug Development
Kazia’s Star Asset Suffers Surprise Letdown in Global Glioblastoma Study
The exact implications of the paxalisib disappointment are still unclear, though it is highly likely that the candidate will be dropped from the GBM AGILE umbrella trial.
August 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Sapience, Intensity, Kazia and Transcenta Tout Early Success at ASCO
Four life sciences companies posted previews of their respective programs ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on June 5, 2022.
June 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Inaugural Patient Injected with Cancer-Killing Oncolytic Virus
Imugene and City of Hope announced that the first patient has begun treatment in a Phase I clinical trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of CF33-hNIS in adults with metastatic or advanced tumors.
May 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Business
Global Roundup: A CAR-T Partnership and CDR-Life Nabs $76M to Engage Solid Tumors
Australia’s Chimeric Therapeutics has partnered with WuXi ATU on two autologous CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. Switzerland-based CDR-Life closed a $76 million Series A.
April 13, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Merck Announces Ups and Downs Involving Blockbuster Keytruda
Imugene announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply deal with Merck, while Merck said it is halting a Keytruda combination trial with AstraZeneca in prostate cancer.
March 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Australia’s Japanese Encephalitis Cases Signal New Climate Change Warning
Several cases of Japanese encephalitis have been confirmed in Australia and may have spread from pigs to humans, although it can also spread from horses.
March 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
A Perfect Storm of Superbugs
To alleviate the problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or superbugs, several biotechnology companies are developing different strategies to target and kill these microorganisms.
January 16, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Maggie Chen
Business
Global Roundup: Medtronic Acquires Affera, Inc to Expand Cardiac Ablation Line
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates to their businesses and pipelines.
January 12, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Global Roundup: Aussie Biopharma Raises $25 Million to Expand in US
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
December 15, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty
Business
Novartis Drops Out of COVID-19 Deal with Mesoblast
Novartis has grown weary of waiting, dropping out of its deal to fund Mesoblast’s floundering COVID-19 treatment.
December 14, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
CSL Tenders Offer to Buy Vifor Pharma for $11.7 Billion
If successfully finalized, the transaction will give CSL access to Vifor’s pipeline of treatments for iron deficiency, kidney and cardio-renal diseases.
December 14, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
© Vifor Pharma
Deals
CSL and Vifor Confirm Advanced Talks of Potential $8 Billion+ Acquisition
The deal, which could be worth as much as $12 billion USD, was also confirmed by CSL speaking to Reuters Monday morning.
December 13, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
LAG-3 Pioneer Frédéric Triebel Discusses Its Potential in Immunotherapy
LAG-3 is a priority focus in cancer immunotherapy because its inhibition has the potential to make PD-1 inhibitors work in more patients.
December 7, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Promising Signals Emerge from Two Phase II Cancer Studies
Two biopharma companies developing therapeutics in the oncology space begin the week with strong signals in Phase II.
November 29, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rose Alba
Business
Global Roundup: Galapagos NV Wins European Approval for Ulcerative Colitis Therapy
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates. Belgium-based Galapagos NV won European approval for Jyseleca for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
November 17, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Opthea to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, August 15, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Immutep to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to host webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect
August 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion of Share Purchase Plan
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
QBIOTICS WELCOMES STEPHEN DOYLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Appendix 4C – Q4 FY24 Quarterly Cash Flow Report
August 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report Q4 FY24
July 31, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Avance Clinical Announces Senior Appointment to North American Operations
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bionomics Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA on the Development of BNC210 in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
July 31, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Connext Successfully Administers First Dose of CNT201 for Dupuytren’s Contracture
July 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
News
Bionomics to Provide a Corporate Update and Discuss End-of-Phase 2 Meeting Outcomes on the Development of BNC210 in PTSD on July 31, 2024
July 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Expanded Access Program Opens in the U.S. for TLX101-CDx, Telix’s Investigational Glioma (Brain Cancer) Imaging Agent
July 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Psyence Group’s NASDAQ-Listed Associate, Psyence Biomedical, Announces Export of Nature-Derived Psilocybin to Australia and Provides Update on Upcoming Phase IIb Trial
July 26, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
CARTHERICS ENTERS AGREEMENTS WITH UNIQUEST, THE UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND AND THE UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY FOR ADVANCING INNOVATIVE CARDIAC CELLULAR THERAPY
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Alterity Therapeutics to Present at MST Financial Webinar
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
FDA Accepts Telix NDA for New Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent
July 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Immutep Announces Successful Meeting with FDA on Phase III Design in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Certa Therapeutics Receives EU Orphan Designation for FT011, a GPR68 Inhibitor Being Developed as an Anti-Fibrotic Treatment for Systemic Sclerosis
July 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Bionomics Initiates AFFIRM-1, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial with BNC210 for Social Anxiety Disorder
July 18, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Q2 2024 Revenue and Business Highlights, Guidance Upgrade
July 18, 2024
 · 
11 min read
