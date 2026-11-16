Programmable Medicine Reports Preclinical Data on Targeting Inflammation in Obesity

Two CSF1R dendranib candidates designed to target activated myeloid cells produced substantial weight loss and lowered fasting glucose in a four-week mouse study that included semaglutide as a comparator.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Programmable Medicine today announced preclinical results for its CSF1R dendranib candidates at ObesityWeek® 2026, The Obesity Society’s annual meeting, held Nov. 14⁠–⁠17 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Each candidate consists of an inhibitor of CSF1R covalently conjugated to a hydroxyl dendrimer. The hydroxyl dendrimer is designed to target activated macrophages in fat tissue and microglia in the brain, where CSF1R inhibition is intended to reduce inflammatory signaling.

Mice with diet-induced obesity received daily injections of one of three CSF1R dendranibs, semaglutide or vehicle for four weeks (10–14 mice per group). The CSF1R dendranib candidates produced substantial weight loss over four weeks. One of those candidates reduced significant total fat mass and visceral fat weight versus vehicle.

Compared with vehicle, the CSF1R dendranibs lowered visceral fat expression of Ccl2, which encodes MCP-1, an inflammatory protein, and reduced hypothalamic microgliosis. The CSF1R dendranib that reduced fat mass also lowered Csf1r expression in visceral fat versus vehicle. All three CSF1R dendranibs lowered fasting glucose versus vehicle, and one of them improved oral glucose tolerance. The hydroxyl dendrimer was still detectable in fat-tissue macrophages and brain microglia four weeks after one injection.

“We designed our CSF1R dendranib candidates to target inflammatory signaling in activated myeloid cells because we believe that signaling may contribute to weight regain and impaired glucose control,” said Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Programmable Medicine. “Our goal in clinical development is to determine whether this approach can help patients maintain weight loss over time and improve glycemic control. We also plan to assess gastrointestinal tolerability, including nausea, and lean mass preservation.”

“As we prepare to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application, we are seeking partners with experience in obesity and metabolic disease to advance the CSF1R dendranib program into clinical development,” said Mukul Agarwal, Chief Business Officer of Programmable Medicine. “We see an opportunity to co-develop an inflammation-targeted therapy for weight-loss maintenance after incretin treatment ends.”

For meetings at ObesityWeek or the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, email bd@pmed.com.

ObesityWeek Presentation

Hydroxyl Dendrimer Targeting of Macrophages and Microglia as a Novel Therapy for Obesity

Cindy Yang, PhD, Senior Scientist, Programmable Medicine

Oral-092 | Emerging Obesity Therapies and Clinical Outcomes

Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET | Woodrow Wilson, Ballroom Level

About Programmable Medicine

Programmable Medicine is a clinical-stage company developing hydroxyl dendrimer nanomedicines that target activated inflammatory cells. Other dendrimer candidates have reached Phase 2. Its subsidiary, Colossus Therapeutics, is developing the preclinical CSF1R dendranib program. Visit www.pmed.com.

Company and investors | Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, CEO | jeff@pmed.com

Media, business development and meeting requests | Mukul Agarwal, CBO | bd@pmed.com