Sanofi’s next-generation rabies vaccine, VaxRabeo, approved in the EU for all ages

Paris, November 19, 2026. Sanofi announced today that the European Commission has approved VaxRabeo (rabies virus inactivated strain Wistar) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) against rabies for all age groups. This is the first marketing authorisation approval for VaxRabeo and follows the positive opinion adopted by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on September 17, 2026.

VaxRabeo is manufactured using state of the art Vero-cell technology. It is formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions and has a longer shelf life than current Sanofi rabies vaccines with an improved thermostability.

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease present in 150 countries, causing approximately 59,000 deaths worldwide annually, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates. No treatment exists and it is only preventable by vaccines (in combination with immunoglobulins in post-exposure prophylaxis); once clinical symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal. It is transmitted primarily through the saliva of infected animals, most commonly via dog bites, and remains a significant global public health challenge despite being entirely vaccine preventable. According to the WHO, approximately 29 million people receive post-exposure vaccination each year.

"Death from rabies should be prevented at all costs; it is entirely preventable with vaccination provided on time. This first approval of VaxRabeo is a proud milestone for Sanofi and reflects our commitment to rabies protection, built on five decades of expertise and innovation. With VaxRabeo, we are bringing a next-generation rabies vaccine to healthcare systems and patients," said Thomas Triomphe, Head of Vaccines, Sanofi.

The EU approval is supported by a comprehensive clinical programme comparing VaxRabeo with Sanofi’s current standard of care vaccines (Verorab and Imovax Rabies) in both PrEP and PEP settings, across all age groups and WHO recommended schedules. VaxRabeo showed comparable protective antibody levels in PrEP, a similar immunogenicity profile in PEP, and high boostability of the booster dose given 12 or 24-36 months after PrEP. VaxRabeo showed a safety profile in line with existing vaccines and no significant safety concerns.

About rabies

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that affects the central nervous system. Transmission occurs predominantly through the saliva of infected animals, with dogs responsible for most human cases, typically through bites, scratches, and contact with broken skin. Other mammals, including cats, bats, foxes, raccoons, skunks, jackals, and mongooses can also transmit the virus to humans. Children bear a disproportionate burden: 40% of people bitten by suspect rabid animals are under 15 years of age. Despite being entirely vaccine preventable rabies continues to cause preventable deaths, particularly in Asia and Africa. For travellers visiting endemic regions, potential rabies exposure occurs in approximately 0.4% of travellers per month of stay, making pre-travel vaccination an important consideration.

About VaxRabeo

VaxRabeo (rabies virus inactivated strain Wistar) is produced using Vero cell technology and shares the same viral strain as Verorab and Imovax Rabies vaccines, which have demonstrated proven safety and efficacy over more than five decades. It is indicated for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies for all age groups, and offers flexible vaccination schedules, including reduced WHO-recommended 2-dose PrEP, and 4-dose PEP for unvaccinated individuals, administered with or without rabies immunoglobulin. In PrEP studies, two-dose and three-dose regimens of VaxRabeo achieved protective antibody levels comparable to those of Verorab and Imovax Rabies in both adults and children. Booster doses administered 12 or 24–36 months after the last PrEP dose demonstrated high boostability, supporting the lasting immunogenicity of VaxRabeo. In PEP studies, VaxRabeo demonstrated a similar immunogenicity profile to current Sanofi SoC vaccines when administered with or without rabies immunoglobulins, with 100% of participants achieving protective antibody levels intramuscularly. Across all studies, VaxRabeo showed an acceptable safety profile like existing vaccines, was well tolerated, and no significant safety concerns were identified when administered alone or with rabies immunoglobulins.

VaxRabeo has a 60-month (five years) shelf-life and maintains stability at temperatures up to 27°C for 96 hours before reconstitution.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

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