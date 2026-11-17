The November 18–20 meeting at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences will bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and patients to discuss advances in diagnostics and treatments for infection-associated chronic illnesses

MEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyBio Research Foundation today announced the inaugural PolyBio Convergence Summit, taking place November 18–20 at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The three-day meeting will examine pathogen persistence, in which viruses, bacteria, parasites, or other pathogens remain in the body or brain after the initial infection. Speakers will explore how this ongoing activity can contribute to chronic disease and aging.

The Summit builds on PolyBio's global research consortium, which connects investigators across more than 25 academic institutions. In recent years, PolyBio has expanded its network to include diagnostic developers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders, commercialization experts, clinical trialists, medical educators, regulatory leaders, and investors. The program will explore persistent infection in Long COVID, chronic tick-borne illnesses, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune conditions, as well as its potential role in aging.

"PolyBio has spent years building a global network of leading researchers and innovators across academia, diagnostics, biotechnology, and clinical care. At our inaugural Convergence Summit, we're bringing these communities together with the people who can turn scientific discoveries into real-world solutions for patients," said Amy Proal, PhD, CEO of PolyBio Research Foundation and Summit Chair. "A scientist developing a way to detect persistent infection can sit down with the people who can validate the test, use it to design a clinical trial, and help bring it into care. That's the kind of conversation we built this Summit for. Our goal is to accelerate the entire pathway from understanding disease biology to developing the diagnostics and treatments that patients urgently need."

Program highlights

Wednesday, November 18: From disease biology to next-generation diagnostics



Tobias Lanz, PhD, of Stanford University will present research showing how the activity of Epstein-Barr virus may contribute to multiple sclerosis. George Mason's Alessandra Luchini, PhD, will explain how PolyBio-supported work is allowing her to build out better ways to identify the Lyme pathogen via a new diagnostic test.

Tobias Lanz, PhD, of Stanford University will present research showing how the activity of Epstein-Barr virus may contribute to multiple sclerosis. George Mason's Alessandra Luchini, PhD, will explain how PolyBio-supported work is allowing her to build out better ways to identify the Lyme pathogen via a new diagnostic test. Thursday, November 19: Developing treatments and designing clinical trials



The session will explore the clinical trial landscape for Long COVID, including an investigational treatment for the condition. Steven Deeks, MD, of UCSF, will discuss how lessons from HIV cure research can inform combination treatment trials. The day will also feature a presentation from musician Ren Gill about his experience with chronic Lyme disease. Additional sessions will explore immune aging, molecular imaging, and public-private partnerships.

The session will explore the clinical trial landscape for Long COVID, including an investigational treatment for the condition. Steven Deeks, MD, of UCSF, will discuss how lessons from HIV cure research can inform combination treatment trials. The day will also feature a presentation from musician Ren Gill about his experience with chronic Lyme disease. Additional sessions will explore immune aging, molecular imaging, and public-private partnerships. Friday, November 20: Infection prevention and priorities for the field



Sessions will cover approaches to infection prevention, including a study of whether early antiviral treatment can reduce the risk of Long COVID. The program will conclude with interactive workshops and a collaborative working session to identify research, diagnostic, and treatment priorities that will inform a white paper shared across the field.

The Summit will take place at the House of the Academy, the Cambridge headquarters of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation's oldest learned societies. In-person attendance is by invitation and limited to approximately 200 people. The Summit will be livestreamed free of charge. For details, visit: https://polybio.org/virtual-summit/

About PolyBio Research Foundation

PolyBio Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization advancing research on how viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections drive chronic disease and aging. We build collaborative projects that identify, diagnose, and treat root causes of infection-associated chronic illness.

Media contact: Kayla Engebretsen at kayla@kinnecta.co

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SOURCE PolyBio Research Foundation