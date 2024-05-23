Non-profit

SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A colorful brain surrounded by pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Drug Development
Amyloid Remains a Key Target in Next-Generation Alzheimer’s Treatments
While more programs now involve candidates with different targets, experts say anti-amyloid therapies will remain a primary player in treating the memory-robbing disease.
May 31, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Rare disease ribbon with cut-outs of people
Business
Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium Targets AAVs for Rare Diseases
Launched in 2021, the public-private consortium on Wednesday updated ASGCT attendees on its efforts to bring adeno-associated virus gene therapies to more rare disease patients.
May 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: A smartphone analyzing sound
Drug Development
Listen Up: Emerging Vocal Biomarker Could Aid ALS Drug Development
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
April 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Diverse Group Over Colorful Abstract Bac
Rare Disease Drug Development Urgently Needs More Funding, Experts Say
Despite recent investment and breakthroughs for rare diseases such as Friedreich’s ataxia and progeria, experts say helping patients with rare diseases will require cross-sector support.
February 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: A physician stands with a family against
Turning to Patients to Help Drive Rare Disease Drug Development
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
February 22, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Pictured: Nonprofit groups parachute into a hospit
Opinion: Healthcare Nonprofits Drive Positive Change for Patients
No longer on the periphery of the life sciences market, nonprofit groups are bridging the gaps in drug discovery and development.
January 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annette Bakker
Pictured, from left: Susan Powers and Cheryl Spile
Drug Development
Master AML Trial Gives Patients New Lease on Life
Also called an umbrella or basket trial, the master trial allows for a more targeted approach to cancer treatment, faster patient enrollment and the flexibility to pivot.
December 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Maddie Bender
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Activists Declare Victory After Pushing J&J, Danaher to Lower Price of Tuberculosis Care
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
November 7, 2023
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
Pictured: J&J's building in Switzerland
Doctors Without Borders Calls on J&J to Stop Enforcing Sirturo Extended Patents
With its primary patent expiring in India this week, MSF has urged Johnson & Johnson to drop all secondary protections and withdraw pending applications for the drug-resistant tuberculosis drug.
July 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Only Patient in N-of-1 CRISPR Trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Dies
The only patient in an FDA-sanctioned clinical trial assessing a CRISPR-based therapy for a rare form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy has died, according to study sponsor Cure Rare Disease.
November 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Phyllis Barkman Ferrell_DAC, Deanna Willis, M.D._
Drug Development
Bridging the Translational Gap between Alzheimer’s Advances and Patients
With diagnostics for Alzheimer’s already approved and therapeutics in late-stage clinical trials, the next hurdle is to translate these advances into clinical practice. The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is working on it.
October 26, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Genetown
ICER Deems Hemophilia Gene Therapies Worth the $2.5M Price Tag (Updated)
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) concluded that even at a hefty lifetime cost of $2.5 million, gene therapies for hemophilia A and B are worth it.
September 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cure Rare Disease Scores IND for First-in-Human CRISPR Therapeutic
CRD’s CRD-TMH-001 is expected to upregulate an alternate form of the dystrophin protein with CRISPR technology and stabilize or reverse the symptoms associated with DMD.
August 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Leon Neal/Getty Images
GSK’s “Target the Future Initiative” Aims to Improve Multiple Myeloma Space For All
GSK launched the “Target the Future” initiative to improve the care of patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the third most common form of hematological cancer.
July 28, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
John Schlueter_Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Th
Drug Development
Ultragenyx Buys GeneTx to Take Angelman ASO the Distance - Updated
The buyout comes on the heels of promising Phase I/II results from GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide candidate being developed to treat Angelman syndrome.
July 19, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Health Catalyst Announces Partnership Expansion with Western U.S.'s Largest Health Information Exchange, Contexture
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
The Cigna Group Foundation Announces Grants to 22 Nonprofits to Help Address the Youth Mental Health Crisis
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bay Area Lyme Foundation Selects National Winner of the 2024 Emerging Leader Award for Research of Combination Therapies to Treat Chronic Lyme Disease
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Accelerated Cure Project Welcomes New Chief Scientific Officer
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Launches Opioid Emergency Preparedness ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ Public Education Campaign Starring Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
July 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
cTAP Study Indicates Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trial Enrollment Criteria Should Expand Beyond Ambulatory Status
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
NORD Report Highlights Benefit of Pediatric Drug Development Incentive Program for Children Living with Rare Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy Publishes New Clinical Guidelines for the Treatment of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer
July 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
EveryLife Statement on the Creation of FDA Rare Disease Innovation Hub
July 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
News
Lung Cancer Research Foundation Names New Scientific Advisory Board Chair
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
News
Novartis Canada launches $500,000 funding initiative to improve health equity in Canada
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
ECRI names Clinica Imbanaco winner of the 2024 Health Technology Excellence Award
June 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
SNIPR Biome receives funding for the development of CRISPR-medicines to improve Environmental Enteric Dysfunction (EED) in pregnant women
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
New Research Finds Low Rates of Mental Health Support for Eczema Patients Despite Clear Correlation
June 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Lupus Foundation of America Appoints Louise Vetter as President and Chief Executive Officer
June 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Ursula Burns, former Xerox CEO, and Jordan Wertlieb, EVP and COO of Hearst, appointed to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Advisory Board as inaugural members
June 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Susan G. Komen® Announces More Than $10M in Grants Advancing Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment and Precision Medicine
June 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
BioForest
3X4 Genetics Selected as Partner for Preeminent Cancer Research and Treatment Nonprofit, The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
June 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
March of Dimes Awards Discovery Research Grants to Trio of Scientists
June 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Common Type 2 Diabetes Drug Shown to Safely Reduce the Progression of Kidney Disease in Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes
June 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
