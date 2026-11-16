Palatin Technologies Presents Compelling Preclinical Data on Next-Generation MC4R-Selective Peptide Agonists at ObesityWeek® 2026

Novel peptide and long-acting lipidated peptide agonists demonstrate potent MC4R activity with minimal to no MC1R activity, supporting the potential to substantially reduce or eliminate hyperpigmentation





Significant reductions in body weight and food intake demonstrated in preclinical models, with encouraging preliminary cardiovascular finding





Proprietary lipidation technology supports once-weekly or potentially less frequent dosing; lead candidate PL2001 advancing toward first-in-human studies in the first half of 2027

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated, next-generation melanocortin receptor agonists, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data highlighting the Company's proprietary MC4R-selective peptide agonist programs at ObesityWeek® 2026, being held November 14–17 in Washington, D.C.

The findings demonstrate potent and highly selective MC4R agonist activity, significant reductions in body weight and food intake in preclinical models, and extended drug exposure through Palatin's proprietary peptide lipidation technology. Importantly, the compounds demonstrated minimal to no MC1R activity in vitro, supporting Palatin's objective of substantially reducing or potentially eliminating hyperpigmentation, a recognized limitation of currently approved MC4R therapies.

The data further support Palatin's development strategy focused on delivering potentially best-in-class MC4R agonists for rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders, including hypothalamic obesity (HO), Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).

"These findings represent an important advancement in our next-generation MC4R development programs and reinforce our confidence in our ability to deliver highly differentiated therapies," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. "We have demonstrated that potent MC4R agonism and meaningful preclinical weight-loss activity can be achieved with minimal to no MC1R activity, substantially reducing or eliminating hyperpigmentation, while our proprietary lipidation technology provides the potential for once-weekly or less frequent dosing. Combined with encouraging preliminary cardiovascular findings, these results directly address several of the most important limitations of existing MC4R therapies."

Dr. Spana continued, "We believe that long-term efficacy, tolerability, and convenience will ultimately define the next generation of MC4R therapies. Our objective is not simply to replicate the benefits of existing treatments, but to meaningfully improve upon them. With PL2001 selected as a clinical development candidate and first-in-human studies targeted for the first half of 2027, we are increasingly confident in our ability to translate our differentiated preclinical science into potentially best-in-class treatments for patients with rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders."

Key Preclinical Findings Presented at ObesityWeek® 2026

Potent and highly selective MC4R agonist activity

Palatin's novel cyclic peptide (PL1000 series) and long-acting lipidated peptide (PL2000 series) compounds demonstrated potent activity at MC4R with minimal to no functional activity at MC1R in vitro.

The compounds demonstrated greater than 100-fold to greater than 200-fold selectivity for MC4R over MC1R in the reported functional assays.

This receptor selectivity supports the potential to substantially reduce or eliminate MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation, a recognized adverse effect of approved MC4R agonist therapy.

Significant pre-clinical weight-loss efficacy

Both selective cyclic peptides and long-acting lipidated peptides demonstrated significant reductions in body weight and food intake in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice.

The selective peptide PL1002 demonstrated significant, dose-dependent reductions in body weight and food intake following twice-daily administration.

A single subcutaneous dose of the lipidated peptide PL2001 demonstrated significant, dose-dependent reductions in body weight and food intake, supporting its long-acting pharmacologic profile.

Proprietary lipidation technology supports extended duration of action

Palatin's proprietary lipidation approach substantially extended peptide exposure while maintaining MC4R potency and selectivity.

Preclinical pharmacokinetic studies demonstrated an approximately 24-hour half-life for lipidated peptides in rodents and greater than 168 hours in dogs, compared with approximately two hours for non-lipidated selective peptides.

These findings support the potential for once-weekly or less frequent subcutaneous administration, representing a more convenient treatment approach compared with currently approved once-daily injectable MC4R peptide therapy.

Encouraging preliminary cardiovascular findings

The selective peptide PL1001 demonstrated no observed effects on heart rate or blood pressure at the efficacious doses and time points evaluated in preclinical studies.

Additional cardiovascular safety studies are planned to further characterize the therapeutic profile of Palatin's MC4R-selective compounds.

Advancing Toward Clinical Development



Palatin has selected PL2001, a novel long-acting, lipidated, MC4R-selective peptide agonist, as a clinical development candidate. IND-enabling and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities are progressing, with first-in-human studies targeted for the first half of calendar 2027 and initial clinical data anticipated in the second half of 2027.

In addition to its long-acting injectable peptide programs, Palatin continues to advance the development of orally administered MC4R-selective peptides. The Company's proprietary peptide chemistry and lipidation technology provide additional opportunities to develop compounds with improved stability and the potential for oral delivery.

Together with Palatin's complementary oral small-molecule MC4R agonist program, these development efforts provide multiple approaches to achieving the Company's objective of delivering highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class MC4R therapies.

ObesityWeek® 2026 Poster Presentation

Title: In Vitro and Preclinical Characterization of Novel Selective Melanocortin-4 Receptor Agonists



Presenter: Luipa Khandker, Ph.D.



Conference: ObesityWeek® 2026, November 14–17, 2026, Washington, D.C.



Poster Presentation Schedule: Saturday, November 14: 7:30–8:30 p.m. ET

About ObesityWeek®



ObesityWeek® is an annual international conference for obesity researchers and clinicians hosted by The Obesity Society. The conference presents developments in evidence-based obesity science, research, treatment, prevention, advocacy, and public policy. Held annually in various U.S. locations, ObesityWeek attracts over 3,200 attendees and features over 100 sessions, including lectures and presentations of scientific abstracts.

About Melanocortin-4 Receptor Agonists Effect on Obesity



Hypothalamic neurons expressing the melanocortin-4 receptor ("MC4R") play a central role in regulating stored energy, food intake and body weight. When MC4R pathway signaling is impaired, patients can experience severe hunger, reduced energy expenditure and early-onset or severe obesity. MC4R agonism represents a clinically validated therapeutic approach for obesity disorders driven by dysfunction of the melanocortin pathway.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the melanocortin receptor system. Palatin's principal strategic development focus is advancing next-generation MC4R-selective agonists for rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders, including hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome. The Company is developing long-acting injectable peptide agonists, oral small-molecule agonists and an oral peptide agonist approach, with the objective of delivering differentiated efficacy, tolerability and dosing profiles suitable for long-term treatment. Palatin also utilizes collaborations, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships to advance other melanocortin-based programs. For more information, visit www.palatin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential efficacy, selectivity, safety, tolerability, dosing convenience, and clinical benefits of Palatin's MC4R agonist programs; the potential to reduce or eliminate hyperpigmentation; the development of orally administered peptides; the timing of IND-enabling activities, regulatory submissions, clinical studies, and anticipated clinical data; and the potential development of best-in-class therapies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Preclinical findings may not predict clinical outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including as a result of risks related to drug development, regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, funding requirements, and other factors described in Palatin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.