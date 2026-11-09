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Argenx buyout of peptide engine and Big Pharma favorite UNP could top $1B

November 9, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
management

iStock, claudenakagawa

Unnatural Products has risen from founder Joshua Schwochert’s garage to an acquisition deal, valued at up to $1.15 billion, to join argenx.

Argenx is putting up to $1.15 billion on the line to buy out peptide partner Unnatural Products, a company that also counts Novartis and Merck as collaborators.

The deal includes $550 million upfront plus undisclosed contingent value rights that will be offered upon certain milestones and bring the total potential deal value to $1.15 billion, according to a Monday press release.

Argenx, which already had a minority stake in Unnatural Products (UNP) and has worked with the biotech for two years, will combine its immunology antibody engineering capabilities with UNP’s macrocyclic peptide discovery engine to develop oral or long-acting therapies for serious immune-mediated diseases.

“After working together for more than two years, we also know there is a strong fit in how we work: science first, entrepreneurial and focused on patients,” argenx CEO Karen Massey said in a statement. “We want to preserve what has made UNP successful while bringing the strengths of both teams together.”

UNP’s team will continue to operate from Santa Cruz, California, which will become argenx’s peptide discovery hub. The existing company will continue to lead discovery work within argenx. The parent company will provide clinical development and commercialization expertise to advance the resulting medicines.

The drug discovery biotech rose from humble beginnings. UNP was founded in 2016, originally operating out of Chief Scientific Officer Joshua Schwochert’s garage. Led by Cameron Pye as CEO, the pair believed the industry was overlooking the therapeutic potential of macrocyclic peptides.

Large biopharma companies seemed to agree, with UNP establishing four major partnerships in less than five years. Earlier this year, Novartis offered $100 million upfront and up to $1.7 billion in milestones to develop new medicines for undruggable targets in cardiovascular disease. In 2024, Merck shelled out $220 million to work with UNP in oncology, and BridgeBio also has a long-term partnership with the biotech.

UNP raised $45 million in a series B financing in March, with Merck’s venture capital arm and argenx participating.

Argenx and UNP announced their initial partnership in July 2025. While the upfront fee was not disclosed, the licensing deal included $1.5 billion in future milestones.

Mergers & acquisitions Peptides
argenx
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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