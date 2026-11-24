Oxford Brain Diagnostics Honored at the 2026 Fierce Innovation Awards Jieun Choe, CEO, Oxford Brain Diagnostics, accepts the 2026 Fierce Innovation Award for Digital Health Technology from Jennifer Woods, VP, Forge, at the Fierce Vanguard Awards Gala.

Award recognizes FDA-cleared CDM Insights®, built on technology that neuroscience trial teams use to characterize patients at baseline and track cortical microstructure over time

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD), a pioneer in quantitative brain biology, today announced that CDM Insights® has won the Digital Health Solutions category of the 2026 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, presented at the Fierce Vanguard Awards Gala in New York City. CDM Insights is powered by OBD’s patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology, which uses diffusion MRI to quantify the microstructure of the brain’s cortex, adding a measure of brain tissue organization alongside conventional MRI measures of atrophy.

Oxford Brain Diagnostics is the first UK-based company to win the Digital Health Solutions category since the program began in 2016. OBD was chosen from four finalists by an independent panel of life sciences judges that scored entries on effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. The award follows OBD’s win at the CNS Summit Innovation Showcase earlier this month.

"At the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference last week, drug developers kept coming back to a practical question. As studies move toward earlier intervention, how can we better characterize the brain at baseline and measure what changes over the course of a trial?" said Jieun Choe, CEO of Oxford Brain Diagnostics. "CDM helps answer that by detecting subtle changes in brain tissue microstructure, region by region, so researchers can track them over time alongside other imaging and blood biomarkers. This award means a great deal to our team and the research partners who helped bring CDM into neuroscience trials."

CDM reports 107 unique microstructure metrics alongside brain volume and cortical thickness, providing a detailed view of the brain at baseline and over time. CDM can inform critical decisions in neuroscience drug development, from selecting the right patients to measuring treatment effects.

Many Alzheimer's trials rely on PET to identify eligible patients, but it can be costly and is not widely available[1]. In a Johnson & Johnson study using data from 101 participants in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), presented at AAIC 2026[2], adding CDM to a leading blood test (plasma pTau217) and demographic factors increased the proportion of tau PET signal explained from 65% to 75% (p<0.0001) in a key brain region where tau accumulates in Alzheimer’s disease. CDM also added significant predictive value beyond conventional MRI measures of brain atrophy. In addition, CDM has been used to measure treatment effects as an imaging endpoint in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial[3].

OBD is expanding collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and CROs to bring CDM into neuroscience trials. Learn more at https://www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com/pharma/.

References

Schindler SE, Li Y, Li M, et al. Using Alzheimer disease blood tests to accelerate clinical trial enrollment. Alzheimers Dement. 2023;19(4):1175–1183. doi:10.1002/alz.12754. Datta R, Ridgway G, Torso M, et al. Cortical microstructure from diffusion MRI improves tau PET prediction beyond plasma pTau217 and macrostructural atrophy. Poster presented at: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC); July 12–15, 2026; London, UK. INmune Bio. Concordant White Matter and Cortical Treatment Effects in a Phase 2 Study of XPro1595 in Early Alzheimer's disease. Poster presented at: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC); July 12–15, 2026; London, UK. Abstract 13497. (MINDFuL; ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05318976.)



About the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards

Presented by Forge’s Fierce Life Sciences, publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma, the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards recognize organizations developing technologies, solutions and approaches that advance the life sciences industry. The 2026 winners were announced at the Fierce Vanguard Awards Gala in New York City on November 19, 2026.

About Oxford Brain Diagnostics

Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD) is advancing a new approach to quantitative brain biology to improve how neurodegenerative disease is assessed. Developed at the University of Oxford and supported by 40+ scientific publications, OBD’s patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology uses advanced MRI to objectively measure brain microstructure. The technology supports earlier detection and differential diagnosis, patient characterization, treatment monitoring, and therapeutic development.

OBD’s first clinical product is FDA-cleared, and its technology is used in collaboration with leading healthcare providers, academic institutions, and global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com.

Media Contact

Caroline Rueve

OBD@solcomms.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/078e90dd-8b3f-427a-8d22-0082c1cfbd12