ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with Cancer Research UK to Advance a Potential First-in-Class CIP2A-Targeted Therapy Into Clinical Development

ORIC-259 is a potential first-in-class small molecule mRNA degrader targeting CIP2A, a previously undruggable target

Cancer Research UK to fully fund, sponsor, design, and execute CTA-enabling studies and Phase 1/2 clinical development

ORIC retains exclusive option to reacquire rights to ORIC-259 following Phase 1/2 data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced an agreement with Cancer Research UK, one of the world’s largest funders of cancer research, to advance a potential first-in-class CIP2A-targeted therapy into clinical development.

Under the agreement, Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development (CDD) will fully fund, sponsor, design, and execute CTA-enabling studies and early clinical development of ORIC-259 for patients with cancer. ORIC retains an option to reacquire rights to ORIC-259 following Phase 1/2 data, with Cancer Research UK eligible to receive downstream milestone payments and royalties.

Cancerous Inhibitor of PP2A (CIP2A) is a protein that contributes to the development and progression of many cancer types due to its role in protein phosphorylation, mitosis, and DNA damage response. ORIC-259 is a potent, selective, orally bioavailable small molecule degrader of CIP2A mRNA. This potential first-in-class mRNA degrader is designed to modify mRNA splicing to incorporate a premature stop codon, leading to mRNA degradation and loss of CIP2A protein, which is critical for cell proliferation and survival of cancers with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). Promising preclinical data highlight robust antitumor activity in PARP inhibitor sensitive and resistant settings, indicating broad potential for patients with HRD cancers, and supports the path to clinical development for ORIC-259.

“We are excited to partner with Cancer Research UK to advance ORIC-259, a potential first-in-class CIP2A-targeted therapy, into the clinic,” said Lori Friedman, PhD, chief scientific officer. “Cancer Research UK’s proven expertise and capabilities in developing innovative cancer therapies make it an ideal partner for the program, while this structure allows us to remain disciplined in allocating our internal resources to our late-stage clinical pipeline.”

“ORIC-259 represents an innovative approach to targeting CIP2A, a protein with significant potential in cancer but one that has proven difficult to drug,” said Lars Erwig, Director of the CDD. “We share ORIC’s mission to overcome treatment resistance in cancer, and we look forward to applying our expertise to explore new treatment options for patients.”

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

About Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development

Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel treatments for cancer. The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development has been pioneering the development of new cancer treatments for 30 years. It has completed over 170 clinical trials designed to explore potential new anti-cancer agents in patients. Six of these new agents have made it to market, including temozolomide for brain cancer, abiraterone for prostate cancer and rucaparib for ovarian cancer. www.cruk.org.uk/cdd

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding a potential first-in-class CIP2A-targeted therapy; the potential benefits of ORIC-259 and the agreement with Cancer Research UK; ORIC’s option to reacquire rights to ORIC-259 following Phase 1/2 data; and statements by the director of the CDD and the company’s chief scientific officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics; ORIC’s or Cancer Research UK’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize ORIC-259; changes in ORIC’s or Cancer Research UK’s plans to develop ORIC-259; the potential for preclinical studies or clinical trials of ORIC-259 to differ from prior preclinical, initial, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of health emergencies, economic instability or international conflicts on ORIC’s or Cancer Research UK’s operations, including preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement with Cancer Research UK; the potential market for ORIC-259, and the progress and success of competing therapeutics currently available or in development; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for ORIC-259 and its other product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 3, 2026, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.