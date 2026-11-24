RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will participate in fireside chat sessions at the following investor conferences.
Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Barclays Ophthalmology Day
Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
A link to live and archived webcasts may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations, OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, OPGx-RDH12 for RDH12-LCA, and additional candidates targeting MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
ir@opusgtx.com
Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com
Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.