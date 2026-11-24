RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will participate in fireside chat sessions at the following investor conferences.

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Barclays Ophthalmology Day

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

A link to live and archived webcasts may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations, OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, OPGx-RDH12 for RDH12-LCA, and additional candidates targeting MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.