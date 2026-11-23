CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing novel protein-regulation technology to develop engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies, today announced that Madan Jagasia, M.D., M.S., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the Piper Sandler fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Obsidian’s investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the fireside chat.

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing novel protein-regulation technology to develop engineered TIL cell therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Obsidian’s proprietary cytoDRiVE® technology is designed to precisely regulate the timing and level of protein function by using FDA-approved small-molecule drugs. Obsidian has offices in Cambridge and Bedford, MA. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com.

Inquiries:

Caroline Code

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ccode@obsidiantx.com