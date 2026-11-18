Laboratory results showed a strong neurite outgrowth in human motor neurons, advancing ExoPTEN toward treatments for traumatic nerve damage

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies for central nervous system (“CNS”) traumatic injuries, today announced a new in vitro laboratory study demonstrating significant regrowth of severed motor neuron axons (neurites) following treatment with its lead therapeutic drug candidate, ExoPTEN.

When the spinal cord or optic nerve is injured, neurites, including axons that carry vital nerve signals, can be damaged or severed. These neurites have very limited natural ability to regenerate, meaning that an injury that happens in a moment can result in lifelong loss of movement, sensation or vision.

NurExone is developing ExoPTEN to help overcome one of the greatest challenges in spinal cord and optic nerve injury: enabling damaged neurites to regrow. The Company’s treatment combines proprietary exosomes with a therapeutic molecule designed to encourage nerve regeneration.

In the new study, scientists grew human motor neurons on a microfluidic chip and deliberately severed their neurites. This procedure, known as an axotomy, allows investigation of axon regeneration following injury and treatment. The injured neurons were treated with ExoPTEN, naïve exosomes or PTEN-targeting a small interfering RNA (“siRNA”), or were left untreated.

Six days post treatment, ExoPTEN-treated neurons showed a substantial neurite outgrowth in comparison to untreated cells and other control groups. Two complementary experiments demonstrated increases in the number and total length of motor neuron axons, providing encouraging evidence that ExoPTEN may help overcome the human nervous system's limited ability to regenerate following injury.

“One of the greatest challenges in treating spinal cord and optic nerve injuries is finding ways to help damaged neurons grow again in human cells,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. “Seeing this response in human motor neurons is an encouraging step toward our vision for ExoPTEN: ‘Regrow. Rewire. Recover.’ Our goal is a future where central nervous system (CNS) injuries do not necessarily mean permanent loss of function.”

The results build on NurExone's previously reported animal studies demonstrating improvements in motor function following spinal cord injury, adding evidence from human nerve cells to the Company's preclinical IND-enabling studies package.

“What makes these findings particularly meaningful is how they complement our earlier preclinical results,” said Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research and Development at NurExone. “Our animal studies have demonstrated improvements in motor function, while imaging and tissue analyses have provided additional evidence of changes associated with nerve repair and protection. Now, using human motor neurons, we can directly examine axonal regeneration following injury. Moreover, this experimental setup is very important for evaluating the drug product’s mechanism of action and is required by regulatory authorities.”

Scientific Significance

These results demonstrate ExoPTEN’s biological activity and potential to promote neurite outgrowth and regeneration. The study demonstrated that the therapy, which combines NurExone's proprietary exosomes with PTEN-targeting siRNA, significantly increased neurite growth following injury in human motor neurons compared with untreated cells and each control treatment. ExoPTEN also reduced PTEN gene expression, consistent with the intended activity of its therapeutic cargo.

Scientific Results: ExoPTEN Promotes Neurite Regrowth Post Injury

The study used human stem cell-derived motor neurons grown in a laboratory setup that allowed researchers to deliberately sever their axons, while keeping the neuronal cells intact. Two complementary experiments evaluated neurite outgrowth six days after treatment, comparing ExoPTEN with untreated cells and experimental controls.

Figure 1. ExoPTEN Significantly Increases Neurite Number Following Axotomy (In Vitro)





The microscope images show neuronal extensions (labelled in green) before injury and six days after treatment. Although untreated cells and controls demonstrate regrowth to some extent, ExoPTEN-treated motor neurons showed significantly (up to 3-fold, p < 0.0001) higher number of axons. The analysis included 10 images per group.

Figure 2. ExoPTEN Increases Neurite Length Post Axotomy





A separate experiment examined the effect of ExoPTEN on PTEN gene expression total neurite length six days after axotomy. Sample microscope images show motor neuron axons (magenta), with visibly greater growth following ExoPTEN treatment.

PTEN Expression (Fig. 2B): ExoPTEN reduced PTEN messenger RNA (mRNA), the genetic instructions used to produce a protein that inhibits neuronal regeneration, by approximately 45%–50% compared with untreated cells and each of the other control groups (p < 0.0001). This supports the intended activity of ExoPTEN's therapeutic cargo.

ExoPTEN reduced PTEN messenger RNA (mRNA), the genetic instructions used to produce a protein that inhibits neuronal regeneration, by approximately 45%–50% compared with untreated cells and each of the other control groups (p < 0.0001). This supports the intended activity of ExoPTEN's therapeutic cargo. Neurite Length (Fig. 2C): ExoPTEN-treated cells demonstrated significantly greater total neurite length compared with cells receiving siRNA alone (p < 0.01) and cells receiving Naive exosomes (p < 0.05). The analysis included 24 images per group.





About ExoPTEN

ExoPTEN is NurExone’s lead investigational therapeutic candidate, combining naturally derived exosomes with PTEN-targeting small interfering RNA (siRNA). The treatment is being developed as a potential minimally invasive therapy for acute spinal cord injury. NurExone is also investigating its potential application in optic nerve injury.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and European EMA, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company aims to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone? , visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , or YouTube .

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release and are generally identifiable by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “advance” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: the potential of ExoPTEN to promote neurite regrowth or nerve regeneration following spinal cord or optic nerve injury; the potential for the reported in-vitro results to be reproduced in additional experiments, in animal models or in humans; the significance of the reported results to the Company’s preclinical research program and to its preparation for potential clinical development of ExoPTEN; the Company’s objective of developing a therapy that could help reduce permanent loss of function following central nervous system injuries; the intended mechanism of action of ExoPTEN and its therapeutic cargo; the development of ExoPTEN as a potential minimally invasive therapy for acute spinal cord injury and the investigation of its potential application in optic nerve injury; and the Company’s broader development, regulatory, clinical and commercialization plans for ExoPTEN, its other exosome-based products and targeted delivery systems, including its roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe and the activities of Exo-Top Inc.

These forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions including that: the reported laboratory data and the Company’s interpretation of those data, including the related statistical analyses, are accurate and complete; the in-vitro axotomy model using human stem cell-derived motor neurons provides information relevant to the biological activity of ExoPTEN; the reported increases in neurite number and length and the reported reduction in PTEN mRNA can be reproduced in additional experiments and studies; the Company’s earlier preclinical findings in animal models will be supported by further studies; the Company will be able to complete the preclinical, manufacturing and other work required to support regulatory submissions for clinical trials of ExoPTEN; sufficient funding, materials, manufacturing capacity, facilities, personnel and collaborators will be available on acceptable terms; and the Company will be able to advance ExoPTEN and its other programs as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the preliminary, limited and in-vitro nature of the reported results; the limited number of images, experiments and treatment groups analyzed; the risk that increases in neurite number or length, or reductions in PTEN mRNA, observed in cultured cells will not translate into nerve regeneration, functional recovery, safety or clinical benefit in animals or humans; the risk that the results will not be reproduced in additional experiments, different models, animal studies or human studies; the risk that results from animal studies will not be predictive of results in humans; variability inherent in biological materials and exosome-based products; the need for additional research, testing, manufacturing development and regulatory work; the risk that regulatory authorities will not accept the Company’s preclinical data or will require additional studies, and that the Company will not obtain authorization to commence clinical trials on the anticipated timelines or at all; the inability to obtain sufficient financing, materials, facilities, personnel or collaborators; competition, technological change and intellectual-property risks; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The results described in this press release are preclinical and in-vitro and do not establish nerve regeneration, functional recovery, safety or efficacy in humans. ExoPTEN is an investigational product candidate, has not been approved for commercial use or for the treatment of any condition by any regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established. No assurance can be given that the Company will reproduce the reported results, obtain authorization to commence clinical trials, complete clinical development or obtain regulatory approval for ExoPTEN. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated activities, benefits or results will occur or be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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