Novo's investigational CagriSema and cagrilintide reduced bone loss in a preclinical model of menopause¹

In small studies conducted in humans, the dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists, cagrilintide and zenagamtide, but not the selective amylin receptor agonist NN1213, were associated with suppression of a biomarker of bone resorption¹

Post hoc data from the REDEFINE 1 clinical trial also examined changes in bone parameters with CagriSema¹

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk presented new research at ObesityWeek® 2026 exploring biomarkers related to bone health across multiple investigational amylin-based medicines in its weight loss pipeline.¹ The research builds on Novo's growing understanding of how molecules that activate both the amylin and calcitonin receptors may play a protective role in bone health during weight loss, when changes in bone mass can occur as the body adapts to carrying less weight. With extensive weight loss, whether through diet, surgery or medication, these changes may weaken bones over time and increase the risk of fractures.²

The presentation includes a preclinical study of CagriSema, cagrilintide, zenagamtide and semaglutide in a model of postmenopausal bone loss, designed to reflect the effects of estrogen decline after menopause, a life stage associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis in older women.3 The clinical data include small studies in humans assessing bone turnover biomarkers and separate post hoc analyses from the phase 3 REDEFINE 1 trial of CagriSema (cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg), including a DXA substudy of 252 participants and biomarker and proteomics analyses in a larger group of REDEFINE 1 participants.¹

"These findings add to our understanding of how activating both the amylin and calcitonin receptors may affect bone during weight loss," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of Research & Development at Novo. "Across preclinical studies and human biomarker analyses, we observed early signals that activating these receptors may lessen bone loss. Further clinical research is needed to establish if these findings translate into long-term bone health outcomes."

In a preclinical model of menopause, investigational amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists showed reduced bone loss

Cagrilintide is a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist. Zenagamtide additionally activates the GLP-1 receptor. The calcitonin receptor helps regulate bone homeostasis and is found on cells that break down bone. Activating this receptor can help slow that process.¹

In the preclinical postmenopausal bone loss model, cagrilintide and CagriSema attenuated loss of trabecular bone and deterioration of bone microarchitecture over eight weeks compared with control groups receiving no active treatment and with weight-matched controls (p<0.05).¹ The significant difference in trabecular bone volume in the femur was 43% higher with cagrilintide and 40% higher with CagriSema. Compared with weight-matched controls, trabecular volume was also 30% higher with zenagamtide (a unimolecular amylin and GLP-1 receptor agonist) and 11% higher with semaglutide, although those differences were not statistically significant.¹

Molecule Trabecular bone volume vs weight-matched controls Cagrilintide 43% higher* CagriSema 40% higher* Zenagamtide 30% higher Semaglutide 11% higher

*Statistically significant versus weight-matched controls (p<0.05). Values are from the femur of ovariectomized rats after eight weeks. NN1213 was not studied in this model.1

In small human studies, cagrilintide and zenagamtide, but not a selective amylin receptor agonist, NN1213, suppressed a marker of bone breakdown

In small clinical studies in healthy volunteers, cagrilintide and zenagamtide suppressed CTX-I, a biomarker of bone resorption.¹ NN1213, a selective amylin receptor agonist activates the amylin receptor but not the calcitonin receptor and was not associated with the same effect.¹ This comparison suggests that calcitonin receptor activation may contribute to the bone effects observed with cagrilintide and zenagamtide.¹

Post hoc analyses from the REDEFINE 1 trial examined changes in bone parameters with CagriSema

In a post hoc analysis of REDEFINE 1, researchers assessed bone mineral density (BMD), a measure of bone mass, by DXA scan in a substudy of 252 participants, with analyses focused on participants treated with CagriSema (n = 154) and placebo (n = 55).¹ In the CagriSema group, bone mineral density decreased, as expected with substantial weight loss, but remained within the normal range for age and sex at week 68.¹

Researchers also assessed blood markers of bone breakdown and formation (CTX-I and P1NP) and a preselected panel of 23 blood proteins in a larger group of REDEFINE 1 participants from baseline through week 68.¹ Substantial weight loss can increase the risk of bone breakdown.2 In REDEFINE 1, the rise in CTX-I, a marker of bone breakdown, was similar to placebo with cagrilintide and modestly higher with CagriSema than with semaglutide despite substantially greater weight loss, while the bone-formation marker P1NP rose above baseline by week 68.¹ Blood proteins involved in bone formation and mineralization also increased with cagrilintide and CagriSema, a pattern not observed with semaglutide alone; these changes remained significant after accounting for weight loss.¹

REDEFINE 1 was not designed to assess reduction of fracture risk, and longer follow-up would be needed to do so.

"When people lose weight, the body naturally adapts, which can result in a reduction of bone density. With extensive weight loss, that adaptation can go further than needed," said Marco Ponzetti, PhD, global research at Novo, and presenting author. "In these analyses, molecules that activate both the amylin and calcitonin receptors showed effects consistent with reduced bone loss. These results support further study of dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonism during weight loss."

Exploratory post hoc analyses are hypothesis-generating, and further work is needed to establish the clinical validity and significance of these findings.

In the REDEFINE 1 trial, discontinuation due to adverse events occurred in 5.9% of participants receiving CagriSema versus 3.7% with placebo.4 Adverse events were mainly gastrointestinal (79.6% in the CagriSema group vs 39.9% with placebo) including nausea (55% vs 12.6%), constipation (30.7% vs 11.6%), vomiting (26.1% vs 4.1%) and were mostly transient and mild-to-moderate in severity.4

CagriSema, cagrilintide, zenagamtide and NN1213 are investigational and are not approved for use in the United States. Safety and efficacy are not established, and there is no guarantee that these molecules will become commercially available for any use under clinical investigation.

What is CagriSema?

Once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema is being investigated by Novo as a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE program) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE program). CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist, cagrilintide, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide.

Novo filed a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2025 for CagriSema for weight management, and a decision is expected in Q4 2026.

What is the REDEFINE program?

REDEFINE is a phase 3 clinical development program with once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema in obesity. The global clinical trial program includes two pivotal phase 3 trials, which included approximately 4,600 adults with overweight or obesity.

What is the REDEFINE 1 trial?

REDEFINE 1 was a 68-week, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled efficacy and safety phase 3 trial of once-weekly CagriSema, cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg versus placebo in 3,417 adults with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbidities and without type 2 diabetes.4

What is zenagamtide?

Zenagamtide, formerly known as amycretin, is an investigational unimolecular peptide agonist of the GLP-1, amylin and calcitonin receptors in clinical development by Novo, with separate programs investigating treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes and for adults with overweight or obesity. Zenagamtide is under investigation for oral and subcutaneous administration.

What is obesity?

Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.5-7 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.5-7 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.8,9

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programs and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

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References

Ponzetti M, Emini L, Ipsen DH, et al. Cagrilintide a Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Agonist Protects Bone Mass During Weight Loss. Oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14–17 November 2026; Washington, D.C. Shapses SA, Sukumar D. Bone metabolism in obesity and weight loss. Annu Rev Nutr. 2012;32:287-309. National Institutes of Health. Osteoporosis research overview. DiscoverWHR. Last accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://discoverwhr.nih.gov/research/osteoporosis/ Garvey WT, Blüher M, Osorto Contreras CK, et al. Coadministered cagrilintide and semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity. N Engl J Med. 2025;393(7):635–647. Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of barriers to effective obesity care: results from the National ACTION Study. Obesity. 2018;26(1):61-69. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH; World Obesity Federation. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017;18(7):715-723. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American association of clinical endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for medical care of patients with obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 (Suppl 3):1-203. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult obesity facts. Last accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/adult-obesity-facts/index.html World Obesity Federation. World Obesity Atlas 2025. Last accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://www.worldobesity.org/resources/resource-library/world-obesity-atlas-2025

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