SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct")(STO:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announced the appointment of the Nomination Committee in preparation for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held June 10, 2027.

Pursuant to the instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee adopted at the AGM held on May 28, 2024, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders as per end of September, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the AGM 2027 consists of the following members:

Anders Kronborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Niels Ankerstjerne Sloth, appointed by TJ Biotech ApS

Mark Gandrup, appointed by Sanos Group ApS

Jacob Eriksen, appointed by Hunter Capital

In total, the Nomination Committee represents ~14% of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of September 30, 2026.

The task of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and present proposals to the AGM regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the election of the Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors, the remuneration of the Board of Directors divided between the Chairman and the other members, any remuneration for Committee work and the election and remuneration of the auditor. Finally, the Nomination Committee will propose principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee (if the Nomination Committee considers that the current principles and instructions should be updated).

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the Nomination Committee of SynAct Pharma AB by mail to Att: Nomination Committee, c/o SynAct Pharma, Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 63 Lund, or by e-mail to valberedning@synactpharma.com.

To ensure that proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than January 31, 2027.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the AGM 2027 and on SynAct's web site.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media

Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau

E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments

Nomination Committee appointed ahead of SynAct Pharma AB AGM 2027

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma

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