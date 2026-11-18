Exhibiting at RSNA Booth #1759 (South Hall Level 3), featuring live demonstrations of TIME Best Inventions of 2026 honoree Nanox.ARC X and Nanox.AI solutions, part of Nanox’s integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform

Industry Expert Theater presentation by CEO Erez Meltzer and Lawrence Tanenbaum, MD, Chief Medical Officer, U.S., Nanox, to highlight Nanox’s end-to-end imaging ecosystem (Nov. 30 at 10:30 am CT)

Innovation Theater presentation by Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Ofir Koren, MD, to highlight aortic valve calcification AI solution (Dec. 1 at 11:00 am CT)





PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will showcase technologies designed to enable earlier detection and broader access to care at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting: Nanox.ARC X, a TIME Best Inventions of 2026 honoree and FDA-cleared multi-source digital tomosynthesis system powered by proprietary digital X-ray technology, and Nanox.AI, FDA-cleared AI that analyzes routine CT scans to identify early signs of chronic conditions. The Company will also preview new innovations in development. RSNA is taking place November 29 to December 2, 2026, Chicago, IL.

At booth #1759 (South Hall Level 3), attendees can explore the full Nanox platform, including:

Nanox will preview the following innovations, which are under development and not cleared or approved for clinical use. Features, indications and availability may change:

Nanox.ARC X: multiplanar and volumetric reconstruction, pediatric imaging indications and Mobile Nanox.ARC

Nanox.AI: aortic valve calcification (AVC) assessment and body composition

“Innovation is at the core of what we build at Nanox, from the proprietary digital X-ray technology behind Nanox.ARC X, which TIME named one of its Best Inventions of 2026, to AI that helps clinicians identify early signs of chronic disease in routine CT scans. At RSNA, we're showing what Nanox offers today and previewing what we're developing next, all with one goal: to enable earlier detection and broaden access to care," said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer.

“Medical imaging contains far more information than is often captured,” said Lawrence Tanenbaum, MD, Chief Medical Officer, U.S., Nanox. “We are demonstrating how our innovative technology can unlock more of that information, from the advanced capabilities of the Nanox.ARC X to identifying additional health insights from routine CT scans with Nanox.AI.”

More details about Nanox’s RSNA 2026 presentations and events are as follows.

Industry Expert Theater Presentation: See What Matters: How the Next Generation of Imaging Can Reveal More, Expand Access, and Drive Care Forward

Presenters: Erez Meltzer (CEO) and Lawrence Tanenbaum, MD (Chief Medical Officer, U.S., Nanox)

Erez Meltzer (CEO) and Lawrence Tanenbaum, MD (Chief Medical Officer, U.S., Nanox) Location: Industry Expert Theater

Day/Time: November 30, 2026 at 10:30 am CT





Innovation Theater Presentation: From Routine Chest CT to Cardiovascular Insight: AI-Powered AVC Assessment

Presenter: Ofir Koren, MD, FACC, FESC (Ofir Koren, MD, FACC, FESC, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Director, Cardiovascular Innovation Program of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, consultant to Nanox.AI and lead author of the study.)

Ofir Koren, MD, FACC, FESC (Ofir Koren, MD, FACC, FESC, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Director, Cardiovascular Innovation Program of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, consultant to Nanox.AI and lead author of the study.) Location: Innovation Theater

Day/Time: December 1, 2026 at 11:00 am CT





Nanox representatives will be available throughout RSNA 2026 for product demonstrations, clinical discussions and partnership opportunities.

Schedule a meeting at booth #1759: https://www.nanox.vision/rsna2026

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC X, a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system designed to make advanced 3D imaging accessible in more clinical settings; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

The Nanox.ARC X was selected as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision.

About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox’s liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xii) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xiii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com