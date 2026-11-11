Mogrify to Present Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for First-in-Class Retinal In Vivo Reprogramming Therapy

Preclinical proof-of-concept data will be presented at the FLORetina-ICOOR 2026 Congress, taking place from 3 - 6 December 2026

Data demonstrate that MOGRIFY-derived transcription factors can preserve and restore functional vision in a rodent model of photoreceptor degeneration

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mogrify Limited (Mogrify®), a regenerative medicine company developing a novel class of in vivo reprogramming therapies, today announced it will present preclinical proof-of-concept data at FLORetina-ICOOR 2026. The data support its first-in-class therapy designed to protect and regenerate the retina in patients with retinal disorders.

The company’s lead program uses transcription factor-mediated direct reprogramming to convert müller glial cells into functional photoreceptors within the retina. By addressing the photoreceptor loss underlying retinal degeneration, the approach aims to preserve and regenerate retinal function and restore clinically meaningful vision in patients with a range of retinal disorders.

In a recently completed large-scale preclinical proof-of-concept study, Mogrify demonstrated statistically significant preservation and restoration of visual function across multiple functional endpoints in a rodent model of induced retinal degeneration. The study used AAV-delivered combinations of transcription factors identified through the Company’s proprietary platform.

Mogrify’s platform combines next-generation sequencing and a human gene regulatory network-based approach to systematically and impartially identify optimal transcription factor combinations for controlling human cell fate. The technology enables direct in vivo conversion between any source cell type and any target cell type of clinical interest.

Chief Scientific Officer at Mogrify, Dr. Jonathan Appleby, will lead the program towards first-in-human studies, bringing 30 years of medicines development expertise. Mogrify is actively seeking partners to support the program's advancement.

Dr. Jonathan Appleby, Chief Scientific Officer, Mogrify, said: “We are thrilled to have generated statistically robust evidence that AAV delivery of MOGRIFY-identified transcription factor combinations can both protect against and reverse vision loss in a preclinical model of retinal degeneration. Demonstrated across several dosing formats and multiple functional endpoints, these findings represent an important step towards the development of a fundamentally novel and gene-agnostic approach to treating retinal disease.”

Joe Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Mogrify, added: “These results are an exciting milestone, providing a robust foundation for advancing our lead program towards clinical development. We are now exploring licensing and investment opportunities to progress this asset into first-in-human studies”

The presentation, Delivery of a selected combination of transcription factors can improve visual function in a preclinical model of retinal degeneration, will be given at the FLORetina-ICOOR 2026 Congress, taking place 3–6 December 2026.

Presentation Track: IRD 1 – Natural History, Endpoints & Therapies

Presentation Date: Thursday, 3 December 2026

Presentation Time: 12:00–13:00

The data will also be presented as part of The Dolphin Tank, EYENOVATE’s premier ophthalmology and vision science innovation showcase, hosted during FLORetina-ICOOR 2026.

For further information about partnering with Mogrify, please visit: mogrify.co.uk/investors/

Mogrify (inquiries)

Mark Cavanagh, Chief of Staff

Email: mark.cavanagh@mogrify.co.uk

Zyme Communications (media inquiries)

Lorna Cuddon BSc (Hons) ACIM

E-mail: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com