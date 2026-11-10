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Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conference in November 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, November 18th 11:00am GMT

A live webcast of each of these presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com.

A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Massachusetts Events
Moderna, Inc. ACCESS Newswire
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