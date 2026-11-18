smartSedLine™, the Next Evolution of Masimo's SedLine® Brain Health Solution, Provides an Enhanced Patient State Index (PSi) Algorithm to Improve the Measurement of Depth of Sedation

The Technology Helps Clinicians Assess Changes in Brain Activity Faster During Induction of Anesthesia and More Consistently Under Low Electroencephalography (EEG) Power to Better Inform Individualized Patient Care

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for smartSedLine™, a next-generation brain function monitoring solution designed to help clinicians understand changes in a patient's response to anesthesia faster and more consistently, enabling more individualized care throughout a procedure. The solution provides clinicians with more responsive and stable information about brain activity, including during induction and when electroencephalography (EEG) signals are low, helping them make more informed decisions about depth of sedation. The milestone marks Masimo's seventh FDA clearance in 2026, reflecting the company's continued innovation in patient monitoring.

Interpretation of EEG signals can be challenging and may require specialized training, which can deter clinical use. Masimo SedLine® and smartSedLine™ help translate raw EEG signal data into more easily interpretable information through features such as Patient State Index (PSi) and Density Spectral Array (DSA). PSi uses multiple processing engines to analyze EEG power and patterns and compute a final PSi value that helps clinicians assess a patient's sedation state during anesthesia.

"Every patient responds differently to anesthesia, and understanding those individual responses is critical to optimizing depth of sedation and informing care," said Dr. Basil Matta, Chief Medical Officer, Masimo, a Danaher company. "By providing clinicians with more responsive and stable information about brain activity, smartSedLine's faster PSi response allows clinicians to optimize anesthesia from induction throughout the intraoperative period. This earlier insight into a patient's sedation state makes it easier to provide individualized patient care, which may improve hemodynamic stability in high-risk patients and those with vulnerable brains. This is truly a novel approach to care."

With the new clearance, Masimo introduces the advanced smartSedLine™ PSi algorithm that provides clinically relevant performance improvements, including faster PSi induction response and increased stability under low-power EEG conditions. These improvements are designed to support more individualized patient care and better clinical outcomes, including for high-risk and elderly patients. The clearance marks the latest milestone in the evolution of brain function monitoring and reflects Masimo's focus on translating advances in science and technology into solutions designed to support clinicians and patient care.

The smartSedLine™ solution is available through a new smartSedLine™ module and a new smartSedLine™ EEG sensor. Like the previous SedLine® module, the new smartSedLine™ module is plug-and-play when connected to a compatible monitor, such as Masimo Root®. On the Root® platform, O3® Regional Oximetry can be used alongside smartSedLine™ to provide a powerful Brain Health Platform. The complementary technologies work together to support a more complete view of brain health during perioperative care.

As part of Danaher, Masimo contributes to a broader ecosystem of science and technology focused on translating clinical insights, advanced algorithms, and data into solutions that can help clinicians better understand individual patient responses and inform more personalized care.

About Masimo

Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is for our innovations to empower clinicians to transform patient care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2026 Newsweek World's Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our more than 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contact:

Ilke Limoncu



Vice President, Communications



Danaher, Diagnostics



Ilimoncu@dhdiagnostics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masimo-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-smartsedline-to-advance-brain-health-during-anesthesia-302943088.html

SOURCE Masimo Corporation