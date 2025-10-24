SUBSCRIBE
Rare diseases
Ultrarare Therapies Could Be Reality with Advances in Tech, Delivery and Regulation
Changing how biopharmas package their products, how regulators review new drugs and how mutated genes are fixed could make ultrarare disease treatments possible.
June 30, 2025
6 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
6 min read
Neil Versel
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Activists Declare Victory After Pushing J&J, Danaher to Lower Price of Tuberculosis Care
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
November 7, 2023
8 min read
Sanjukta Mondal
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Deals
Danaher Plunks Down $21.4 Billion to Acquire General Electric’s Biopharma Business
Shares of General Electric jumped as much as 13 percent in trading this morning after Danaher Corporation announced it was acquiring the conglomerate’s biopharma business, GE Biopharma, for $21.4 billion.
February 25, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Danaher to Buy Israel’s AVT for $100 Million
March 6, 2017
1 min read
Astellas Pharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics Forge $1.2 Billion Genetic Disease Drug Development Pact
Business
Danaher Coughs Up About $4 Billion for Diagnostics Maker Cepheid
September 6, 2016
2 min read
Business
Danaher Launches Collaboration with Johns Hopkins University Aiming to Improve Neurological Diagnosis
May 9, 2024
6 min read
BioCapital
Danaher to Present at Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference 2024
May 7, 2024
1 min read
Business
Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend - May 07, 2024
May 7, 2024
1 min read
Business
Danaher Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
April 23, 2024
19 min read
BioCapital
Danaher Commits to Set Science-Based, Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets
February 22, 2024
5 min read
Business
Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend - February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024
1 min read
Business
Danaher Launches Collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Aiming to Improve Patient Safety in Early Drug Development
February 5, 2024
10 min read
Business
Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results
January 30, 2024
37 min read
BioForest
Danaher, Jennifer Doudna, and Innovative Genomics Institute Launch Danaher-IGI Beacon for CRISPR Cures with Aim to Address Hundreds of Diseases Using Gene-editing Platform Solution
January 9, 2024
10 min read
BioCapital
Danaher to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Jan 02, 2024
January 2, 2024
1 min read
