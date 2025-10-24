Danaher
NEWS
Changing how biopharmas package their products, how regulators review new drugs and how mutated genes are fixed could make ultrarare disease treatments possible.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
Shares of General Electric jumped as much as 13 percent in trading this morning after Danaher Corporation announced it was acquiring the conglomerate’s biopharma business, GE Biopharma, for $21.4 billion.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS