BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), a commercial stage Life Science Tools and IND enabling-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new research findings at the Union World Conference on Lung Health 2026, which was held November 17-20, in Rio de Janeiro. Shared in an oral presentation, the data highlights LHNVD-501, a humanized, half-life-extended antibody targeting peptidoglycan, as a potential long-acting option to prevent and treat tuberculosis, including drug-resistant forms.

“Patients with drug-resistant TB face long courses of multiple drugs, and drug resistance makes antibiotics that target peptidoglycan ineffective against the bacterium,” said Jeff Fischer, President of Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics. “These results are encouraging and bring us closer to a long-lasting antibody that can reach the lungs, where infection takes hold. As we keep advancing LHNVD-501, we seek to ease the burden of drug-resistant TB for patients and health systems around the world.”

Researchers from the study, titled “A Humanized Anti-Peptidoglycan Monoclonal Antibody Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis May Provide Strategies for Mitigating AMR and Management of Drug-resistant Tuberculosis,” humanized a previously developed murine antibody that binds the AEKA tetrapeptide chain of peptidoglycan (PGN), producing LHNVD-501 with the YTE mutation to extend its half-life and enhance diffusion into respiratory secretions and pulmonary tissues.

LHNVD-501 bound strongly to the PGN tetrapeptide chain and to killed M. tuberculosis (MTB) strains Erdman, HN-878, and CDC-1551

The antibody also bound live Mycobacterium smegmatis (MS) and showed strong opsonophagocytic killing activity (>50%) against MS

Previously presented data demonstrates strong binding and opsonization across gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria making likely a core tool in preventing and treating antimicrobial resistant infection that are increasing in both Developing and Developed Countries.

These data underscore the potential of LHNVD-501 to help address AMR and improve prognosis in drug-resistant tuberculosis. Ongoing studies are evaluating the antibody's recognition of multidrug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant strains and its effect on blood clearance of MTB in mice.

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a IND-enabling stage biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and diagnostics targeting pathogens. The company focuses on innovative approaches to addressing major public health challenges including antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, and inflammatory disease.

Business Development Contact

Jeff Fischer

President

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

jeff@lhnvd.com

301.233.1551



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Elizabeth Coleman

ICR Healthcare

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