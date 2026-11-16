LEO Pharma Delivers 11% Revenue Growth at CER and Achieves Strategic Milestones

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 9M 2026, LEO Pharma delivered strong innovation-led growth, with a significantly improved gross margin and continued investment in innovation. In September, LEO Pharma completed the acquisition of dersimelagon, an investigational first-in-class oral therapy now under FDA Priority Review, marking an important strategic milestone. Momentum continued after the period, with new approvals for Anzupgo® in Europe and China, further extending the product’s reach and underscoring LEO Pharma’s commitment to advancing innovation in dermatology.

Financial highlights

LEO Pharma’s revenue increased by 9% to DKK 10,961 million for 9M 2026, and by 11% at constant exchange rates (CER). The revenue growth was led by North America (38% at CER) with Rest of World (10% at CER) and Europe (1% at CER) also contributing.

Revenue from the Dermatology portfolio grew by 13% (CER), driven by the Innovative brands Anzupgo®, Spevigo® and Adtralza®/Adbry®, which combined had a revenue increase of 49% (CER), while revenue from the Established brands was broadly unchanged (0% CER) compared to 9M 2025. Sales in the Critical Care portfolio grew by 2% (CER).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to DKK 1,873 million in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: DKK 2,105 million) reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% (9M 2025: 21%) amid significantly increased strategic investments in commercial and innovation activities, which more than offset expansion in the gross margin.

Net profit for 9M 2026 was DKK 679 million (9M 2025: DKK 2,036 million). Excluding non-recurring items and adjustments to the deferred tax asset, net profit improved by 10% to DKK 391 million in 9M 2026.

Free cash flow was an outflow of DKK 1,057 million for 9M 2026 (9M 2025: inflow of DKK 1,760 million) following the upfront payment for dersimelagon in September 2026 resulting in net interest-bearing debt of DKK 10,438 million at 30 September 2026 (YE 2025: DKK 9,358 million). Excluding BD&L, free cash flow improved by DKK 254 million to DKK 1,074 million in 9M 2026.

Innovation highlights

Acquisition of dersimelagon from Tanabe Pharma, successfully closed in September, adding a first-in-class oral MC1R agonist for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP) to LEO Pharma’s pipeline. Leveraging its commercial, medical affairs and market access capabilities, LEO Pharma is preparing for a potential U.S. launch in 2027, subject to FDA approval. Also in September the FDA granted Priority Review to the New Drug Application, with a PDUFA date expected by end of February 2027.

In October, Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream became the first therapy in the EU specifically approved for adolescents aged 12 to 17 with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), following approval of the extended indication by the European Commission.

In November, China’s NMPA approved Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream for adults with moderate-to-severe CHE. Supported by positive results from the Phase 3 DELTA China trial, the approval further enables the global roll-out of Anzupgo®.

2026 outlook reaffirmed

For 2026, the outlook for revenue growth of 9-11% at CER, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14-16%, is unchanged.

"We delivered a strong first nine months of 2026, reflecting the momentum we are building across our business. The global roll-out of Anzupgo® continues to expand and the uptake of Spevigo® is accelerating. In addition, we have acquired dersimelagon and are rapidly advancing preparations for its potential launch, in anticipation of an FDA decision expected in late February 2027. As the impact of our global platform continues to grow, we are better positioned to bring differentiated treatments to more patients and shape the future of medical dermatology.”

CEO Christophe Bourdon

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves more than 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is ultimately co-owned by the LEO Foundation (majority shareholder) and Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of more than 4,400 people worldwide.

Investor Relations:

Christian Boas Ryom, telephone +45 4494 5888

Christopher Broe Hansen, telephone +45 5355 3895

Media:

Jeppe Ilkjær, telephone +45 3050 2014