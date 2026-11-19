Project modernizes insulin manufacturing and strengthens supply resilience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OurJacobs--Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Sanofi as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) partner for a new insulin manufacturing facility in Frankfurt, Germany.

Located alongside Sanofi’s established insulin manufacturing campus, the facility will support the production of multiple insulin products and strengthen supply reliability.

Jacobs will provide integrated EPCM services spanning design, procurement, construction management and commissioning. Building on its involvement during early project development, Jacobs will leverage existing site infrastructure and advanced manufacturing technologies to deliver a state-of-the-art facility.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Sean Sommer said: "Our life sciences legacy began in 1943, when our founder, Dr. Joe Jacobs, was part of the team that enabled the first commercial-scale production of penicillin. More than 80 years later, we continue to deliver the advanced manufacturing facilities behind some of the world's most important therapies."

The project will incorporate advanced manufacturing systems that support efficient and reliable operations. Jacobs will deploy an integrated team spanning engineering, procurement, project controls, construction management, commissioning, quality and safety to deliver the project from design through startup.

This award further strengthens Jacobs' position as a leading solutions provider to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers. Earlier this year, Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranked Jacobs the No. 1 Pharmaceuticals Design Firm, reflecting its leadership delivering advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and biomanufacturing facilities. For example, Jacobs is providing EPCM services for FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ $3.2 billion Holly Springs campus, one of North America's largest biomanufacturing facilities, underscoring Jacobs' role in delivering complex life sciences investments at scale.

In Germany, Jacobs continues to deliver some of the country's most critical infrastructure and advanced manufacturing investments. Recent work includes SuedLink, one of the world's largest underground high-voltage power cable projects, a framework with TransnetBW supporting Germany's grid expansion and energy transition, and thyssenkrupp Steel's major industrial decarbonization program. With more than 300 employees across three offices in Germany, Jacobs provides integrated solutions spanning life sciences, energy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, helping drive innovation, resilience and long-term economic growth.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

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