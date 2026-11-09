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Press Releases

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. Highlights U.S. Operational Progress with Delegation Visit from Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Manufacturer

November 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

TAICHUNG, Taiwan and HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today announced continued progress in advancing its U.S. manufacturing initiative through strategic supply chain engagement and potential manufacturing collaborations.

During the week of November 16, 2026, J-Star plans to host an executive and technical delegation from a Japan-based global Tier 1 carbon fiber and advanced composite manufacturer for a comprehensive site review of the Company’s planned Texas manufacturing facility and related operational requirements.

Discussions during will center on technical supply chain integrations, support for J-Star's automated manufacturing roadmap, and additional collaborative production opportunities in the U.S.

The engagement represents another step in J-Star's efforts to establish a U.S.-based manufacturing platform supported by experienced industry participants, advanced materials expertise and strategic supply chain relationships.

"We are focused on advancing our U.S. manufacturing initiative through a disciplined, milestone-driven approach," said Jonathan Chiang, Chairman and CEO of J-Star. "We welcome our Global Tier 1 manufacturer partner delegation as we participate in strategic partnerships discussion, leverage supply chain synergies, and advance our manufacturing capabilities to deliver superior, high-performance advanced composite solutions in the United States and worldwide."

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
646-809-2183
investor@j-starholding.com


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